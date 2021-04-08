Ward 8 Alderman Michael Porter has informed fellow aldermen and Mayor Joyce Craig that he is resigning his seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, effective immediately.
“This was a very difficult decision; however, with all I have going on with my family, I can no longer serve my constituents at the level required,” wrote Porter in an email sent Thursday to the mayor and board members. “Over the course of the past year my family has had to contend with serious medical issues with my son. Some may also know my mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, which rapidly progressed and continues to do so. These medical issues have distracted and impacted me and my family a great deal.”
In a brief phone conversation Thursday night, Porter shared he has been mulling the decision to resign for a while now.
"This has been a very difficult year and it all merged together this weekend when I visited my mom," said Porter. "I walked in to the facility where she is and she barely recognized me, and I knew I need to spend as much time with her as possible."
Porter writes that as a “husband, father and son,” his first responsibility is to his family.
“When not working, my family needs me to focus on their needs before others,” writes Porter. "I thank you all for the kindness and support you have shown me and my family.”
Porter goes on to thank the voters of Ward 8 for supporting him.
“I have truly enjoyed being your representative,” said Porter. “Today is not goodbye. It is hello to a new beginning.”
Porter was elected to the Ward 8 seat in 2019 municipal election, defeating Michael Farley 1,051 votes to 876 votes.
Porter’s resignation marks the second vacancy to develop on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen this term. Former Ward 6 representative Elizabeth Moreau resigned last fall after moving out of her ward. A special election will be held in May to fill that seat.