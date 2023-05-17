The future home of ARMI at 150 Dow Street in Manchester.
The future home of ARMI at 150 Dow Street in Manchester.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved an application for the RSA 79-E tax credit program to rehab 150 Dow St., once home to internet performance company Dyn, into a hub for biomanufacturing human cells, tissue and organs.

Aldermen approved the request on a voice vote with no opposition Tuesday following a brief public hearing.