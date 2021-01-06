Manchester aldermen approved a request from Mayor Joyce Craig this week for a new director’s position to oversee and coordinate homelessness initiatives in the Queen City.
The position will operate under the umbrella of the Manchester Fire Department and be primarily paid for using Community Development Block Grant funds, not taxpayer dollars. The post is expected to pay around $94,000 annually, with benefits.
The vote to approve the position was 8-4, with Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, Barbara Shaw, Bill Barry, Norm Gamache and Dan O’Neil in favor. Opposed were Jim Roy, Ross Terrio, Mike Porter, and Joe Kelly Levasseur. Keith Hirschmann was absent.
In a memo to aldermen, Craig wrote that she believes the new position must be at the director level, with the “expertise and authority needed” to strengthen collaboration and coordination between all homelessness service providers in Manchester.
“In similar-sized cities, there is often a department dedicated to managing the community’s response to homelessness, but this is an important initial step to address the city’s growing unhoused population,” writes Craig.
Grant funding for the position exists for two years, with Craig indicating nonprofit partners in the city could help fund the position after the two-year time frame is up.
Several aldermen questioned the salary, saying it came in higher than other director-level positions within city government.
Last month, aldermen approved using the former Manchester police department headquarters as a temporary emergency winter homeless shelter. The agreement ended a months-long search for accommodations for the city’s homeless during the colder months.