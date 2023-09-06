Manchester aldermen have approved an ordinance establishing a new Housing Stability Department, but not without concerns from some over the necessity of such a move.
Officials hit the pause button on the new department, which was originally approved a year ago, back in May. The department will be headed up by Adrienne Beloin, Manchester’s director of housing initiatives.
The vote to pass the ordinance amendment approving the new department was 9-5, with Joe Kelly Levasseur, Ed Sapienza, Pat Long, Bill Barry, and Crissy Kantor opposed.
In May, the Aldermanic Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue Administration voted 3-1 to table an ordinance establishing the new department. Long, Barry and Levasseur voted to table the item, Kevin Cavanaugh voted against tabling it, and committee Chair Mary Heath did not cast a vote.
Levasseur has referred to the proposed department as “Safe Station on steroids,” while Long has said he doesn’t understand the need for the department.
This week, Levasseur said he didn’t understand why the matter was before the full board at all.
The item was brought to the full board at the request of Mayor Joyce Craig using Rule 16 of the 2022-2023 Rules of the Board of Mayor Aldermen, which states, “upon written petition to the City Clerk by the Mayor or by any three members of the Board, any subject previously referred to a committee shall be brought forward and placed on the agenda at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board.”
“I don’t know why this got pulled out of our committee without a vote when there is a process for that committee,” Levasseur said. “For the mayor to come out and completely obviate what was going on in our board, take this out of our committee and put it on an agenda because you want to get it done, I’ve never seen this done. It’s not the proper way to do things in this city.”
Craig said items have been brought forward using Rule 16 in the past.
“In any event it's consistent with the rules of the board,” Craig said.
Barry said he still had questions about how the department would be staffed.
“I’m not ready to approve this myself because I just don’t think we’ve seen enough evidence that we need it. Until we do I think it’s premature to make this a department.”
“Homelessness is the biggest issue in our city,” Alderman Erin George-Kelly said. “A priority for everyone in our city, and in order to make it that it needs to be its own department.”
Long said he still doesn’t support the proposal.
“We need data,” Long said. “We’ve been asking for data forever. I gave the benefit of the doubt for the engagement center. I’m insecure about that — I gave the benefit of the doubt to approve that but I want to see what that data from the engagement center looks like before we go to a department.”
Under the proposal, Beloin would head up the new department at an annual salary of $97,291.94 plus benefits, her current salary.
“There’s no raise for the new department head in this,” said Alderman Tony Sapienza. “This vote isn’t going to cost me a dime unless I follow up with other votes.”
Levasseur said what “really ticks me off” is the department head is already hired before the department has been approved.
“You have no description of what the job duties are,” Levasseur said. “You don’t even have the qualifications for what the job duties are. I’ll bet they just happen to fit within the job qualities of the person from the homeless coordinator. How nice is that. I can imagine how many people in this city would love to apply for that job.”
Craig confirmed to aldermen the department head job would not be posted.
Alderman Heath said she feels the idea to make a homelessness department “makes total sense.”
“Adrienne is doing a good job, in a manner in which we should all be able to understand it,” said Heath. This is silly that we’re fighting like this, about this. We’ve been talking about this for a long time. Two years on this board and all we’ve talked about basically is the homeless situation. Creating a department to address that situation is the most logical move I can think of.”
Beloin’s position previously fell under the umbrella of the Manchester Fire Department, and she reported to Fire Chief Ryan Cashin. The city has had a director of homelessness initiatives since 2021. Beloin has held the job since November, when she replaced Schonna Green, who resigned.