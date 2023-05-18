Tense moments from an earlier discussion on Manchester’s contract with a firm to provide detox services to homeless individuals seeking help with drug and alcohol abuse spilled over into this week’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, with some officials questioning the relationship between the city’s homelessness director and GateHouse Treatment.

Alderman Bill Barry said there is “obvious friction” between the city -- specifically Director of Homeless Initiatives Adrienne Beloin --- and Amanda Robichaud, GateHouse Director of Northeast Development.