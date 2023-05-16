A few Manchester aldermen have hit the pause button on launching a new Housing Stability Department -- at least for a couple more weeks.

Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue Administration voted 3-1 Tuesday to table an ordinance establishing the new department, with Pat Long, Bill Barry and Joe Kelly Levasseur opposed. Kevin Cavanaugh voted against tabling the item, while committee chair Mary Heath didn’t vote yes or no, casting no vote.