A few Manchester aldermen have hit the pause button on launching a new Housing Stability Department -- at least for a couple more weeks.
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue Administration voted 3-1 Tuesday to table an ordinance establishing the new department, with Pat Long, Bill Barry and Joe Kelly Levasseur opposed. Kevin Cavanaugh voted against tabling the item, while committee chair Mary Heath didn’t vote yes or no, casting no vote.
The proposed department would be headed up by Adrienne Beloin, Manchester’s director of housing initiatives.
“I’m still not certain of this direction of the Department of Housing Stability, so I don't feel comfortable approving this,” said Long.
Levasseur listed the name of the proposed department among several concerns he had.
“I think that economic development, planning, that’s more where housing stability has been operating from,” said Levasseur. “It just doesn’t make sense to me that this person that we’re going to be putting in charge of this department is going to be in charge of housing initiatives, when our main focus for her for this position in the first place was for homeless. I don’t think the name is correct.”
Levasseur also cited concerns over an interaction between Beloin and representatives of Gatehouse Treatment -- which connects homeless individuals with detox services --during a prior meeting.
“Some of the public comments she made concerning Gatehouse were extremely unprofessional,” Levasseur said. “I just think we need to think about this a lot harder.”
Levasseur has referred to the proposal on prior occasions as “Safe Station on steroids.”
Last month, aldermen voted 9-4 to create the new department, which will focus on efforts to address homelessness. Opposed that night were Long, Levasseur, Barry and Edward Sapienza.
The idea of creating the new department was floated during Mayor Joyce Craig’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget address.
Beloin’s position currently falls under the umbrella of the Manchester Fire Department, and she reports to Fire Chief Ryan Cashin. The city has had a director of homelessness initiatives since 2021; Beloin has held the job since replacing Schonna Green, who resigned last year.
“This position is a critical person in terms of addressing homelessness in the city of Manchester,” Craig said in support of her proposal. “It needs a certain gravitas, if you will, to make sure that we are bringing other department heads together and non-profits together as well as the business community, community members and the state, quite frankly to ensure that we are doing all we can to address homelessness in Manchester.”
In her proposed budget, Craig included money for an administrative position under the director in the new department — half-funded using American Rescue Plan Act funds and half using opioid settlement funds.
Beloin’s annual salary of $97,291.94 plus benefits will not change in the new department, officials said.