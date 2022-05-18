For the first time since 2019, Manchester aldermen have voted to override the city’s tax cap to approve a $378 million budget for fiscal year 2023, though rising property valuations ultimately might keep the tax rate below the cap.
The vote to override the tax cap was 11-3, with Aldermen Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Christine Fajardo, Tony Sapienza, Mary Heath, Jim Burkush, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache, Erin George-Kelly and June Trisciani in favor. Opposed were Sebastian Sharonov, Ed Sapienza and Joe Kelly Levasseur.
The budget, authored by Board of Mayor and Aldermen Chairman Long, provides $187 million for schools and $169 million for city services.
“I commend the aldermen who worked together to proactively draft a budget that meets the needs of our community,” Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement. “Manchester is a growing city with a strong economy as evidenced by the more than $83 million in new growth generated over the last year. And as we emerge from the pandemic, we must retain and attract employees in order to maintain and grow critical city services.”
“We consistently hear from our residents that they want police patrolling our streets, roads paved and plowed, more teachers in classrooms -- and this budget does all this, and more,” Craig said. “The FY '23 budget that was approved tonight maintains all essential City services, while balancing the fiscal constraints of our residents."
In a tax-cap budget presented this spring, Craig proposed spending $376 million -- including $167 million on the city side and $189 million for the school district.
No consultation
Long’s budget provides $2 million less for schools than the mayor proposed, citing millions in emergency federal funding available to city schools and passage of HB 420, which would bring $5.2M from the state to the Manchester School District in FY23.
Long said he did not consult school district officials about the lower amount before presenting his budget Tuesday night.
School board vice chair Jim O’Connell said Wednesday he was “disappointed at best” with the lack of communication between aldermen and school board members ahead of the vote.
“They make that decision without knowing what the impact (to the district) will be,” O’Connell said. “This is another example of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen dipping their fingers in the school budget to pay for services on the city side.”
Long’s budget contains more for the city than Craig’s budget proposal. Long's budget included $70,000 for firefighter training, $138,000 to police for a juvenile division sergeant position and evidence division tech, another $57,000 for city library services and $1.1 million for severance costs.
In a statement on social media, first-term Alderman June Trisciani said, “I am proud to have been part of the team to present a budget that balances the increase in revenues coming to our city, funds the critical needs to keep Manchester moving forward and balances the fiscal constraints of our residents."
Criticism
Before the budget vote, Manchester Republican Committee chair Tammy Simmons Garthwaite urged aldermen to vote against any override request.
“Yet again, this board fails to be able to live within their means …. and by ‘their,’ I mean the taxpayers',” Garthwaite said. “Those people at home struggling with crazy food prices, crazy heating prices, rising interest rates and crazy gas prices.
"This board’s solution to the increase in residential assessments and record inflation due to the federal government failing to come even remotely close to controlling spending ... pfft ... almost like they can just print more money whenever they want … is not to find ways to reduce the burden on taxpayers but instead to again spend more.”
How the cap works
Craig’s budget fell within a 3.57% tax increase outlined in the voter-approved tax cap, which offered about $8.2 million in additional property tax revenue — $4.3 million allocated to the city and $3.9 million allocated to the school district.
The mayor’s proposed budget didn’t cover severance costs.
Long’s budget operates within a 3.52% tax increase, lower than the 3.57% tax cap amount, resulting in a tax rate of $18.30.
Manchester operates under a cap on property taxes established by a voter-approved amendment to the city charter. Generally referred to as a tax cap, the charter provision limits the total amount of money raised from property taxes rather than the tax rate itself.
The cap limits the city’s tax revenue to the average increase in the federal consumer price index, or CPI, during the three previous calendar years, plus the value of new construction.
Long’s budget incorporates an additional $70 million in property valuation the mayor couldn’t consider when crafting her proposed budget. The vote to override the tax cap allows for consideration of that valuation.
Attempts to override the tax cap failed the last two years. Before that, aldermen approved busting the cap four straight years, from 2016 through 2019.
Copies of Long’s budget proposal were not available to the public to view before Tuesday’s meeting.