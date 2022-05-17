For the first time since 2019, Manchester aldermen have voted to override the city’s tax cap to approve a $378 million fiscal year 2023 budget
The vote to override the tax cap was 11-3, with Aldermen Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Christine Fajardo, Tony Sapienza, Mary Heath, Jim Burkush, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache, Erin George-Kelly, and June Trisciani in favor. Opposed were Sebastian Sharonov, Ed Sapienza, and Joe Kelly Levasseur.
The budget, authored by Board of Mayor and Aldermen Chairman Long, provides $187 million for schools and $169 million for city services.
In a tax-cap budget presented this spring, Mayor Joyce Craig proposed spending $376 million -- including $167 million on the city side and $189 million for the school district.
Long’s budget provides $2 million less than the mayor proposed, citing millions in ESSR funding available to city schools and passage of HB420, which would bring $5.2 million to the Manchester School District in FY23.
Long said he did not consult school district officials about the lower budget amount prior to presenting his budget Tuesday night.
Long’s budget contains an additional $3.1 million for the city side over Craig’s budget proposal. Long targeted areas of need his budget covers, including $70,000 for firefighter training, $138,000 to police for a juvenile division sergeant position and evidence division tech, another $57,000 for city library services and $1.1 million for severance costs.
Craig’s budget operated within a 3.57% tax increase outlined in the voter-approved tax cap; that offered about $8.2 million in additional property tax revenue — $4.3 million allocated to the city and $3.9 million allocated to the school district.
The mayor’s proposed budget didn’t cover severance costs.
Long’s budget operates within a 3.52% tax increase, lower than the 3.57% tax cap amount, resulting in tax rate of $18.30.
“"I commend the aldermen who worked together to proactively draft a budget that meets the needs of our community,” said Craig in a statement. “Manchester is a growing city with a strong economy as evidenced by the more than $83 million dollars in new growth generated over the last year. And as we emerge from the pandemic, we must retain and attract employees in order to maintain and grow critical city services.”
“We consistently hear from our residents that they want police patrolling our streets, roads paved and plowed, more teachers in classrooms -- and this budget does all this, and more,” added Craig. “The FY23 budget that was approved tonight maintains all essential City services, while balancing the fiscal constraints of our residents."
Manchester operates under a cap on property taxes established by a voter-approved amendment to the city charter. Generally referred to as a tax cap, the charter provision limits the total amount of money raised from property taxes rather than the tax rate itself.
The cap limits the city’s tax revenue to the average increase in the federal consumer price index, or CPI, during the three previous calendar years, plus the value of new construction.
Long’s budget incorporates an additional $70 million in property valuation the mayor couldn’t consider when crafting her proposed budget. The vote to override the tax cap allows for consideration of that valuation.
Attempts to override the tax cap failed the last two years. Prior to that, aldermen approved busting the cap four straight years, from 2016 through 2019.
Copies of Long’s budget proposal were not available to the public to view prior to Tuesday’s meeting.