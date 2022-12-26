City aldermen were singing the praises of the Manchester Economic Development Office following a presentation on its recent successes after being shuttered for 2 ½ years.
Jodie Nazaka, director of the Manchester Economic Development Office (MEDO), said the presentation was designed to help get the city excited about what’s ahead in 2023 “and the years after,” plus highlighted all the office has achieved over the past 11 months.
“I’m excited to be part of the change we would like to see in the city, and move us into the future,” said Nazaka, a Manchester native born and raised in the Queen City. “And become a city that is full of community pride and enthusiasm. Not that we aren’t now, but we can do better.”
One of the goals of the presentation — given by Nazaka and Erik Lesniak, MEDO’s business liaison, was to advocate for future funding from the city to keep the office open. MEDO is currently funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds through the end of 2026.
The presentation highlighted several topics including:
• Manchester Housing Market 2022-2023 — Vacancy rates for apartments continue to be extremely low, and rents are very high. Manchester offers various housing options, including a higher number than usual of building conversions from offices into housing. 1,900 new housing units are either in front of the Planning Board, have just been completed, or are on their way to completion.
• Build Back Better Regional Challenge Winner — The award is $43,999,995 in federal funding from the EDA. The funding aims to make Manchester the epicenter of the biofabrication industry and builds on previous federal investments in ARMI/BioFab USA. As the manufacturing base in biofabrication grows, a significant portion of the jobs created will be for non degreed, biofabrication, and quality technicians. The coalition’s efforts are estimated to create 7,000 direct jobs and 37,250 jobs across Southern New Hampshire over the next 7 years.
• RAISE Grant Winner — The RAISE Manchester: Connecting Communities project includes roadway, bridge, bicycle, and pedestrian infrastructure improvements for $30 million. This consists of a $5 million local match combined with the $25 million RAISE grant.
• After several years of irregular meetings, MEDO has begun reestablishing the MDC Board of Directors. MDC was created to “encourage, support, engage in and invest in the economic development of and projects and activities in the City of Manchester and to “encourage the welfare of local industries and promote the establishment of new industries in Metropolitan Manchester.”
• Small Business Grant — 19 businesses were awarded a total of $190,000, and 21 businesses are awaiting pending awards totalling $210,000.
According to Nazaka, popular annual events like the Taco Tour, Glendi, and the return of SkyShow led to $32 million in visitor spending in Manchester between May and December.
MEDO is also spearheading the search for an identity for the city when it comes to marketing what Manchester has to offer.
MEDO is seeking proposals for advertising agencies to create citywide branding and a marketing strategy.
The brand will be used on signs, letterheads, signage, social media marketing materials and websites, according to the request for proposals.
“The brand should represent the varied economic sectors of our collaborators and be used for residential, business, and visitor recruitment,” the proposal reads. “A branding campaign will help instill a sense of pride for the city of Manchester as well as create design standards for future marketing and communication material.”
Proposals were due Dec. 20.
The budget is approximately $2 million over the course of five years, which includes agency fees, asset production and paid media. The project is being paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Goals for the MEDO office in 2023 include:
• Continue building relationships and revive the city’s Economic Development Office by retaining a solid presence in the local community, state, and region;
• Advance the city’s position as a regional employment and entertainment center while focusing on business retention and expansion;
• Work closely with our arts and cultural community to demonstrate the city’s commitment to the creative arts;
• Create a strong community brand that fosters civic pride, builds consistency, and reflects the values of our community;
• Seek out and encourage more public-private partnerships and grant opportunities, and retain a strong presence with economic development groups.
Alderman Will Stewart thanked Nazaka and Lesniak for helping to revive the MEDO office.
“It’s exciting to see the energy you bring,” said Stewart.
“You hear this from the downtown businesses. I really hope this board will consider continuing to invest in MEDO through general funds moving forward.”
“Your presentation gave me more affirmation as to why we need MEDO,” said Alderman Pat Long.