MANCHESTER — A pair of Manchester aldermen have mapped out their own Fiscal Year 2021 municipal budget they say operates within the same .049% property tax increase proposed in the mayor’s budget, while cutting the number of funded vacancies almost in half.
The budget, crafted by Board of Mayor and Aldermen Chairman Dan O’Neil and Ward 3’s Pat Long, will be brought forward for discussion during a special meeting this Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“We worked hard, had several long discussions to get to where we are,” said O’Neil. “A few weeks ago, I thought we might be talking layoffs, but the revenues aren’t quite as bad as they looked then. There are 70 funded vacancies in the General Fund right now, this gets that number down to 28 — and that can always change if the revenues improve again.”
Long and O’Neil’s budget comes in at $363.9 million. It includes $159.7 million in spending on the city side and $183 million for the school district.
Mayor Joyce Craig’s proposed FY 2021 budget, presented back in March, came in at $366.7 million. It included $163 million in spending on the city side and $183 million for the school district.
Both budgets operate within the 2.1% tax increase outlined in the voter-approved tax cap. Either proposal results in a .049% increase in property taxes, resulting in the tax rate increasing 12 cents from $24.32 to $24.44.
2019 marked the fourth straight year aldermen voted to override Manchester’s tax cap, which limits property tax revenue and expenditures.
The cap limits property tax revenue to the previous year’s amount, increased by the average of the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the three previous calendar years. Ten votes are required to override the cap.
“I just don’t think the 10 votes are there this year for an override,” said O’Neil. “If someone wants to try they can bring something forward, but I don’t think the votes are there.”
O’Neil said the budget he and Long developed achieves $1.7 million in savings by eliminating 28 funded vacancies across city government. Public Works takes the biggest hit, with 15 unfilled positions eliminated, creating $566,944 in savings.
Two vacant positions in the police department would be eliminated — an animal control officer position and an administrative assistant.
“These are not sworn positions,” said O’Neil. “The budget still increases the police compliment by 10 officers. We are not defunding police. No one likes eliminating these positions, but things can change if the revenues include.
Other vacancies O’Neil and Long propose eliminating include two in the library and planning departments, and single positions in the assessors, city clerk. Finance, and parks and recreation departments.
Last month, City Finance Director Bill Sanders told aldermen he projects an operating surplus of $648,537 in Fiscal Year 2020, less than a month after warning Manchester would face a budget deficit of more than $2 million because of the coronavirus pandemic.