A proposed city charter amendment that would allow Manchester’s school board to set its own budget for local schools — and override the city’s tax cap without input or approval by aldermen — won't go before voters for approval this fall, after aldermen voted Tuesday to receive and file the matter.

The vote to receive and file was 8-5, with aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur, Crissy Kantor, Mary Sullivan Heath, Ed Sapienza, Jim Burkush, Normand Gamache, Erin George-Kelly, and June Trisciani in favor. Opposed were Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza and Bill Barry. Christine Fajardo was absent.