A proposed city charter amendment that would allow Manchester’s school board to set its own budget for local schools — and override the city’s tax cap without input or approval by aldermen — won't go before voters for approval this fall, after aldermen voted Tuesday to receive and file the matter.
The vote to receive and file was 8-5, with aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur, Crissy Kantor, Mary Sullivan Heath, Ed Sapienza, Jim Burkush, Normand Gamache, Erin George-Kelly, and June Trisciani in favor. Opposed were Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza and Bill Barry. Christine Fajardo was absent.
The proposed amendments mirrored ones officials decided against sending to voters two years ago.
Supporters claimed the amendments did much more than allow Manchester’s school board to set its own budget, override the city’s tax cap without input or approval by aldermen, and removing the mayor from the school board.
During a public hearing on the amendments held prior to the vote, former alderman, school board member and mayoral candidate Rich Girard spoke out against the proposal, calling the amendments “deceptive.”
“Being a former charter commissioner and school board member, I am unaware of anything in state law that would require the charter be amended to change the board’s name or how school board members are identified,” said Girard. “When something is presented as needing to be done to be quote consistent with state law, the clear message is the current situation is in violation. It’s not. Next, the last part of what would be on the ballot says the charter must be changed to “authorize the school board to appoint an independent auditor, a clerk and a treasurer.” The school board already appoints its own independent auditor, clerk and treasurer. This is another example of misleading the public, as it clearly implies this now does not happen, when it does.”
Long said the amendments are the same as those recommended in 2021, when aldermen voted 7-5 against putting them on the ballot. At the time, several aldermen cited concerns from residents following a recent citywide revaluation that produced a 40% increase in the tax base, including a 46% rise in the value of single-family homes.
“For years, we have heard various initiatives that were brought forward by Superintendent Gillis and her predecessors,” board Chairman Pat Long wrote in a memo to aldermen. “I believe that these charter amendments would help the Board of School Committee realize some of those initiatives, which in turn would add academic value to the children in the Manchester School District. I am confident that our students and parents would benefit from these charter amendments, should the voters approve them.”
Besides setting its own budget, the school board would have been able to borrow money for the school district and override limits on budget increases with a two-thirds vote of its members, under the proposed amendments.
The proposed language for a summary of the charter amendments that would have appeared on municipal ballots this fall read as follows:
“Shall the City of Manchester approve amendment to the City of Manchester Charter summarized below:
“1. The Charter is amended throughout so that the ‘School Committee’ is referred to as the ‘School Board,’ a ‘School Committeeman’ is referred to as a ‘School Board Member,’ consistent with the State law.
“2. The School Board shall elect from among its members a chairman to serve for a term of two years. In the event of a vacancy, the School Board shall appoint a replacement to serve for the remainder of the term.
“3. The School Board shall have fiscal autonomy and be responsible for overseeing the administration of the School District’s budget. It shall have the authority to borrow money on behalf of the School District. The School Board shall be subject to the existing limitation on budget increase but shall have the authority to override that limitation with two-thirds super-majority of its membership.
“4. Various provisions of the Charter are amended to provide that the School Board shall comply with the laws of the State of New Hampshire for the adoption and accounting of its annual budget and its capital budget and for the issuance of a debt instrument; to authorize the School Board to appoint an independent auditor, a clerk, and a treasurer.
“5. Effective Date: Upon Passage
“If you favor this proposal, vote YES; if you do not favor it, vote NO.”