The Board of Mayor and Aldermen have rejected an application for the RSA 79-E tax credit program to convert an existing office building at 25-27 Lowell St. into apartments.
The applicant, Wellington Trade Center LLC -- headed up by city developer Ben Gamache -- owns the existing five-story, steel-frame office building at 25-27 Lowell St., and is proposing to convert the structure into a 55,000-square- foot apartment building, with 48 multifamily residential units and two first-floor commercial units.
Aldermen voted 9-4 to receive and file the request. Edward Sapienza, Bill Barry, Pat Long and Joseph Kelly Levasseur voted against the motion to receive and file the application.
The tax credit program lets developers who improve blighted properties in downtown areas delay paying property taxes on the value of the improvements.
To qualify, the applicant must meet several requirements under the statute, including that the rehabilitation of the structure must cost at least 15% of the pre-rehabilitation assessed valuation, or at least $75,000.
Online appraisal records show that the 2021 assessed valuation for the project parcel is $3,165,100. The proposed renovations total $9,248,561.
According to a report submitted to city aldermen by city Economic Development Office Director Jodie Nazaka, the building was built in 1940 and is considered in ‘average’ condition.
Floor plans provided by the applicant show the first floor consisting of two commercial units in the front of the building, which abuts Lowell Street, one (1) studio apartment, and seven (7) one-bedroom apartments.
The remaining floors consist of two, two-bedroom apartments, one studio apartment, and seven, one-bedroom apartments. Floors 2-5 each contain one, one-bedroom apartment that is Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
The ground floor plans show that the front entrance area will house two mailrooms for all tenants.
The applicant claimed the proposed development would “improve the economic vitality of the neighborhood and area by overhauling an underutilized building to productive use,” adding 48 market-rate residential units to the downtown area.
Nazaka said Bob Gagne, chairman of the city’s Board of Assessors, estimates the property’s assessed value after renovation will be $9.6 million — increasing the annual property taxes by approximately $117,269.
If approved, the tax subsidy would have resulted in an estimated cost savings of $640,443 over five years, Nazaka wrote in a memo to aldermen.