The Board of Mayor and Aldermen have rejected an application for the RSA 79-E tax credit program to convert an existing office building at 25-27 Lowell St. into apartments.

The applicant, Wellington Trade Center LLC -- headed up by city developer Ben Gamache -- owns the existing five-story, steel-frame office building at 25-27 Lowell St., and is proposing to convert the structure into a 55,000-square- foot apartment building, with 48 multifamily residential units and two first-floor commercial units.