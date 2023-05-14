230409-news-armi-kamen_ROY5012.jpg

4/6/2023 Thomas Roy/Union Leader The future home of ARMI at 150 Dow Street in Manchester.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an application for the RSA 79-E tax credit program to rehab 150 Dow St., once home to internet performance company Dyn, into a hub for biomanufacturing human cells, tissue and organs.

The applicant, 150 Dow Associates LLC — managed by Robert Tuttle and business partner Dean Kamen, executive director of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI) — is proposing to renovate the existing five-story, 80,254-square-foot brick mill building to provide clean rooms and labs for biomanufacturing, along with supporting facilities such as locker rooms, offices and conference rooms.