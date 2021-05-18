Manchester aldermen voted Tuesday night to return to in-person meetings as of June 1.
The vote was 6-6, with Mayor Joyce Craig breaking the tie by voting in favor of returning to meeting in-person meetings, with a hybrid option for officials and department heads who don’t feel comfortable meeting in person.
Voting in favor were aldermen Craig, Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, Ross Terrio and Bill Barry. Opposed were Jim Roy, Barbara Shaw, Sebastian Sharonov, Normand Gamache, Keith Hirschmann and Dan O’Neil. Joe Kelly Levasseur abstained.
The motion to return to in-person meetings was made by Ward 1’s Kevin Cavanaugh.
“In the last two weeks, with the CDC relaxing some restrictions, I think it’s time,” said Cavanaugh. “I’m sick of looking at everyone on a screen. It would be nice to see people. I think we get more interaction out of that...there’s more reading people, more knowing people and I think it’s important. There’s more and more people in groups getting back together.”
Not everyone agreed with Cavanaugh.
“It’s been two weeks since we discussed this last,” said Ward 4’s Jim Roy. “Nobody waved a wand. This still hasn’t gone away. I’m still not comfortable with it. My biggest problem with it, even though I’m vaccinated, is that people who are vaccinated can still get it.You just don’t know who’s got it.”
Ward 9’s Barbara Shaw was recently hospitalized with COVID-19. She said she isn’t ready to return to City Hall just yet.
“I do not have the strength or the ability to come down to City Hall, and at least I feel I am able to participate,” said Shaw. “I don’t know how much longer these post-COVID effects are going to have on me. I’m doing my best to recover — two days I don’t need oxygen, and then the third day I can’t take it off. What I went through I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”
Aldermen will follow guidelines laid out in a proposal from City Clerk Matt Normand.
The proposal allows for board members to return to meeting in-person at City Hall and sitting in their regular spots — about three feet apart. Masks would be required of anyone in the aldermanic gallery, and any board members uncomfortable with returning to City Hall could continue to participate remotely.
Normand’s proposal recommends the remainder of the chamber seating be socially distanced at 6 feet for both the audience and mezzanine areas.
Department heads who have agenda items or have anticipated dialogue with the board or committees would occupy eight seats in the mezzanine. Overflow for department head seating could be accommodated in the second- and third-floor conference rooms with access to Channel 22 to follow the meetings live.
Department heads uncomfortable with returning to in-person meetings could continue to participate virtually.
The lower, public level of the chambers would be able to accommodate just 14 people from the public wishing to attend in person. They would have to wear masks.
The proposal accommodates 14 aldermen, the mayor and four staff in the gallery seating; 14 public seats in the lower chamber seating; and 18 department head seats in mezzanine and conference rooms, for a total of 51 people.