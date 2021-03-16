City aldermen voted Tuesday to accept an estimated $44 million headed to Manchester as part of the $1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan signed last week by President Joe Biden.
The state will get almost $960 million, according to projections from the New Hampshire Municipal Association and the Congressional Research Service, while aid to New Hampshire cities and towns will total about $194 million.
Manchester is in line to receive an estimated $44,346,732.85, according to a report by the House Oversight Committee. The estimate is based on 2019 census data and could vary slightly, according to city finance director Sharon Wickens.
Half the amount is expected to be distributed no later than 60 days from March 11, the day the America Rescue Plan was enacted. The second half is expected to be sent roughly a year later.
Aldermen will have final say on how the funds are used.
City officials expect additional guidance from the Treasury Department within the next 60 days.
The American Rescue Plan is the first among the three COVID-19 relief packages to include aid to local cities, towns and counties.
Municipalities can use the money to offset losses from lower-than-expected tax revenue in 2020, to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. The funds can also be used to help small businesses and nonprofits.
The money is divided between towns and cities using a formula that takes into account a city’s population and other factors like the proportion of residents in poverty and how quickly the city or town is growing.
New Hampshire’s 10 counties will receive a total of $264 million, with the largest sum, $81 million, going to Hillsborough County. Rockingham County will get more than $60 million, and Coos County is set to receive just over $6 million.