City aldermen have approved an ordinance change governing what items are allowed in Manchester’s public parks and banning the use of items like shopping carts, tarps or other temporary shelters or structures without permission from city officials.

The 11-2 vote to approve came as homeless individuals and advocates urged city officials to vote down the proposal. Opposed were Aldermen Erin George-Kelly and Christine Fajardo. Alderman Tony Sapienza was absent.