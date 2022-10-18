City aldermen have approved an ordinance change governing what items are allowed in Manchester’s public parks and banning the use of items like shopping carts, tarps or other temporary shelters or structures without permission from city officials.
The 11-2 vote to approve came as homeless individuals and advocates urged city officials to vote down the proposal. Opposed were Aldermen Erin George-Kelly and Christine Fajardo. Alderman Tony Sapienza was absent.
On a motion by Pat Long, aldermen voted to suspend the rules and ordain the ordinance immediately.
The amendments modify an ordinance that already prohibits camping and fires in public parks.
The new language prohibits the setting up of any tents, tarps, shacks, market umbrellas, beach umbrellas or other temporary shelter or structure at any hour of the day or night for the purpose of camping without the approval of the public works director or a designee.
“This provision shall not be read to prohibit any parent, guardian or caretaker of any child under the age of 10 from erecting temporary shelter for the purpose of child care,” as long as the child has accompanied the person into the park.
The amended language also prohibits anyone from bringing in, using or possessing any shopping cart, or bringing in, using or possessing more than one bicycle at a time in any city park.
In a memo to aldermen, City Parks, Recreation, and Cemetery Division Director Mark Gomez wrote that city parks are intended to be shared and enjoyed “by all people.”
“Recently, we have experienced a marked increase in park visitors bringing in large amounts of possessions and establishing semi-permanent living accommodations during non-curfew hours,” wrote Gomez. “Shopping carts are being used to transport and store numerous and often bulky personal belongings. Market umbrellas, tarps and other materials are being used to erect shelters and occupy disproportionately large areas.”
Aldermen began receiving emails over the weekend asking them to oppose the proposed amendments.
The emails, titled ‘Please don’t harm our neighbors — vote NO on the park ordinance proposal,’ appear to be form letters, with each containing the same text but signed and sent by different individuals.
“We are in the midst of a housing crisis, with many Manchester residents lacking safe, affordable housing options, not enough shelter beds to go around, and many existing shelters providing unsafe conditions,” the email reads. “So far, the city has failed to provide real solutions or to put adequate resources toward creating new, improved housing and shelter options.”
The emails urged aldermen to vote ‘no’ on the proposed amendments, and delay any further discussion until the city hires a new Director of Homeless Initiatives.
The city has begun advertising the position of director of homelessness initiatives following the resignation of Schonna Green last month.