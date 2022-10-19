Snow Storm

Luis Perdomo carries a broom after clearing snow from his car during Friday’s snowstorm in Manchester. By 7 p.m. Friday, state police counted 80 crashes and cars off the road around the state. More, Page A2 Snow StormSeveral cars are on the street in Manchester during Friday’s snowstorm. City officials say the city’s response to parking emergencies is improving.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

City aldermen have approved a request from Manchester police to change how they handle snow emergencies, including increasing the cost of winter parking fines, and adding additional officers on overtime.

The changes were proposed after concerns arose last winter about the city’s handling of cars parked illegally during a January 2022 snowstorm.