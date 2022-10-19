Luis Perdomo carries a broom after clearing snow from his car during Friday’s snowstorm in Manchester. By 7 p.m. Friday, state police counted 80 crashes and cars off the road around the state.More, Page A2Snow StormSeveral cars are on the street in Manchester during Friday’s snowstorm. City officials say the city’s response to parking emergencies is improving.
City aldermen have approved a request from Manchester police to change how they handle snow emergencies, including increasing the cost of winter parking fines, and adding additional officers on overtime.
The changes were proposed after concerns arose last winter about the city’s handling of cars parked illegally during a January 2022 snowstorm.
Overnight winter parking fines (odd/even parking) will double from $25 to $50 for first-time violations, and snow-emergency parking fines double from $75 to $150.
A new fine will be created for street-sweeping parking violations, set at $50 for first-time offenders.
The city currently uses Derryfield Park as an impound lot. Manchester police will explore setting up a second lot on the West Side at Rock Rimmon Park, which would allow tow operations to run “more efficiently.”
Police are adding 11 additional public parking options during snow emergencies:
• Vine Street parking garage
• Hartnett Lot
• Livingston Park
• 220 Hackett Hill Road (an empty city lot)
• Arms Park (must be removed by 6 a.m.)
• Pearl Street Lot (must be removed by 6 a.m.)
• Public parking lot north of Tru Hotel
• JFK Ice Arena
• West Side Ice Arena
• Brown Mitchell Park
• Precourt Park.
Currently the city offers off-street parking during snow emergencies at Victory Parking Garage, Pearl Street Parking off Orange Street between Elm and Chestnut streets, and behind West Side Arena at 2 Electric St.
Aldermen approved bringing on an additional four police officers for a minimum three-hour shift for the sole purpose of issuing “snow emergency” parking tickets.
Hiring the four officers could also generate extra revenue. Officials point out that if each officer issues 10 tickets per hour at the new suggested fine of $150 each, even at the most senior officer’s overtime rate, an estimated $16,597.44 in additional revenue would be generated in addition to “snow emergency” tows.
Police said these estimates involve the “most conservative” calculation, as the overtime will be available to all sworn police officers at different pay grades.
During the winter, parking is permitted on only one side of city streets between 1 and 6 a.m.