A proposed city charter amendment that would have enabled Manchester’s school board to set its own budget for local schools — and override the city’s tax cap without input or approval by aldermen — will not go before voters for approval this fall, aldermen decided Tuesday.

Aldermen voted 8-5 to receive and file the proposal. Voting to shelve it were aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur, Crissy Kantor, Mary Sullivan Heath, Ed Sapienza, Jim Burkush, Normand Gamache, Erin George-Kelly and June Trisciani. Opposed were Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza and Bill Barry. Christine Fajardo was absent.