A proposed city charter amendment that would have enabled Manchester’s school board to set its own budget for local schools — and override the city’s tax cap without input or approval by aldermen — will not go before voters for approval this fall, aldermen decided Tuesday.
Aldermen voted 8-5 to receive and file the proposal. Voting to shelve it were aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur, Crissy Kantor, Mary Sullivan Heath, Ed Sapienza, Jim Burkush, Normand Gamache, Erin George-Kelly and June Trisciani. Opposed were Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza and Bill Barry. Christine Fajardo was absent.
The proposed amendments mirrored ones officials decided against sending to voters two years ago.
They would have allowed Manchester’s school board to set its own budget, override the city’s tax cap without input or approval by aldermen and remove the mayor from the school board.
During a public hearing on the amendments before the vote, former alderman, school board member and mayoral candidate Rich Girard spoke out against the proposal, calling the amendments “deceptive.”
“Being a former charter commissioner and school board member, I am unaware of anything in state law that would require the charter be amended to change the board’s name or how school board members are identified,” said Girard. “When something is presented as needing to be done to be ‘consistent with state law, the clear message is the current situation is in violation.’ It’s not.”
Girard also said giving the school board the ability to fill its own vacancies “makes it so the members of whatever political majority exists at the time can pick someone who agrees with their point of view,” rather than someone who will represent the constituents affected by the vacancy.
“This is outrageous and wrong,” Girard said. “Vacancies on the Board of Aldermen are filled by a special election. The same should be true here. This is a political power grab.”
Lauren Boisvert, a Ward 12 resident and community coordinations coordinator for Manchester Proud, said she and the organization supported the amendments because they believed they aligned with the “community-driven plan for the future of Manchester schools.”
“We believe it makes good sense for our school board to have the authority to both prepare and approve the Manchester school district budget, because its members are most knowledgeable of the needs of our students and schools, and therefore are most capable of determining responsible investments in our city's public schools,” Boisvert said.
Manchester resident Brittany Ping said this issue has come up before.
“We were here talking about it in 2020, 2021, and 2022,” said Ping. “I believe that this charter amendment, if it went before the public, they would vote against it.”
School board vice chairman Jim O’Connell said he rejected any talk of “deception.”
“This has come before the board in the past,” O’Connell said. “This is the fifth year of this process, there’s been lots of time for people to be aware of the intricacies if they wish to be,” O’Connell said. “For me it’s a matter of good governance. For me, (putting it to the voters) is the fair thing to do, it’s the right thing to do. I trust the people of Manchester.”
Long said the amendments are the same as those recommended in 2021, when aldermen voted 7-5 against putting them on the ballot. At the time, several aldermen cited concerns from residents after a citywide revaluation produced a 40% increase in the tax base, including a 46% rise in the value of single-family homes.
“For years, we have heard various initiatives that were brought forward by Superintendent (Jenn) Gillis and her predecessors,” Long wrote in a memo to aldermen. “I believe that these charter amendments would help the Board of School Committee realize some of those initiatives, which in turn would add academic value to the children in the Manchester School District.
"I am confident that our students and parents would benefit from these charter amendments, should the voters approve them.”
Besides setting its own budget, the school board would have been able to borrow money for the school district and override limits on budget increases with a two-thirds vote of its members, under the proposed amendments.