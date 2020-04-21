MANCHESTER -- City Finance Director Bill Sanders painted a dismal financial picture for Manchester aldermen Tuesday night, reporting his office projects a budget deficit of more than $2 million due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Sanders, the $2,012,200 deficit is comprised of a revenue deficit of $4,146,000 and an expenditure surplus of $2,133,800. The forecasted expenditure surplus includes $493,000 from the contingency account, and also includes $330,000 of anticipated FEMA reimbursement -- at 75% -- for COVID-19 related costs.
The costs are broken out as follows:
• Health - $207,400
• Police - $14,000
• Fire - $108,600
According to Sanders, the projected revenue deficit assumes Gov. Chris Sununu’s current ‘stay at home’ directive remains in effect through June 30. As a result, revenues for the Tax Collector are expected to be $3.5 million below budget, the Parking Division revenues are expected to be $1.2 million below budget and Derryfield Golf Course revenues are expected to be $365,000 below budget.
“If the shelter in place order were lifted earlier, say June 1, there may be an opportunity to recoup some of those losses,” said Sanders.
Sanders’ report comes as aldermen begin budget deliberations for Fiscal Year 2021.
Just four residents took part in a virtual public hearing on Mayor Joyce Craig’s FY 2021 municipal budget Monday, offering comments via email. The mayor’s proposed FY 2021 budget comes in at $366.7 million. It includes $163 million in spending on the city side and $183 million for the school district.
Last week, Craig told members of the Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery’s legislative advisory board she estimates the Queen City could face a $25 million revenue shortfall by the end of the year.
In a memo, Craig told aldermen a hiring freeze could achieve significant savings to address the shortfall. Craig worked with city human resources director Kathy Ferguson, solicitors Emily Rice and Peter Chiesa and Sanders to develop the recommendation.
Craig said total savings of $958,789 are possible in the fourth quarter by freezing all city hiring, critical positions excluded. According to Craig, 66 budgeted but currently vacant positions will not be filled under the hiring freeze, saving $831,762 in the fourth quarter and a total of $1.7 million in fiscal year 2020.
Summer temporary employment in public works is also on hold, projected to save the city $519,950 — with $127,027 in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year and $392,923 in the first quarter of the next.
“A hiring freeze is not going to be enough,” said At Large Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur. “There needs to be a promotion freeze as well. I don’t want to see any promotions until at least summer.”
“It’s hard to look the taxpayers in the eye when without thought their job is gone,” said Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter. “There’s a lot of them struggling, and we need to start acknowledging them.”
City officials point out non-affiliated, salaried employees can’t be furloughed by cutting days or hours of work under RSA 275:43-b. The city can furlough non-affiliated hourly employees by reducing hours or days of work — except for library employees, which requires approval from the Library Trustees.
Craig points out significant costs related to layoffs, in part because the city “self-funds” the payment of unemployment compensation benefits to employees. Laid-off employees are due a final paycheck, along with payment for any accruals of personal and comp time, vacation and sick time.