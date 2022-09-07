Schonna Green has resigned her position as Manchester’s first-ever director of homeless initiatives effective immediately, city officials confirmed Wednesday evening.
Green, 57, began her two-year term on April 18, 2021, with an annual salary of $94,458 under the oversight of the Manchester Fire Department.
She came to Manchester from Port St. Lucie, Florida, where for 21 years she served as director of Florida’s M.I.S.S. Inc. of the Treasure Coast, which she started using a $7,000 grant.
Green submitted a one-sentence letter of resignation to interim Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin on Wednesday that gave little insight into the reasons behind her decision.
“I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign as Director of Homelessness Initiatives for the City of Manchester, NH, effective immediately,” is all the letter said.
Attempts to reach Green for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said Green has been instrumental in the city’s efforts to reduce homelessness and increase affordable housing.
“We’ve already seen the positive impact she's had on our community,” said Craig in a statement. “I'm grateful for her service to the city, and wish her the best of luck in the future.”
Cashin thanked Green for her work to address homelessness in the Queen City.
“Schonna Green has been an invaluable resource to Manchester by coordinating city resources and outreach efforts regarding homeless encampments and has been able to bring over 500 units of affordable housing to the city through cooperative ventures with developers and financial institutions,” said Cashin in a statement.
“Schonna has also been vital in establishing a partnership with 1269 Café that has led to a permanent warming station for those individuals experiencing homelessness. I want to thank Schonna for her hard work on behalf of Manchester and wish her the best of luck moving forward.”