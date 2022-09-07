Schonna Green and homeless camp resident (copy)

Schonna Green, right, Manchester’s director of homeless initiatives, speaks to George Cheberg, a resident of a camp off Douglas Street that was being cleared in June 2021.

 Mark Hayward/Union Leader

Schonna Green has resigned her position as Manchester’s first-ever director of homeless initiatives effective immediately, city officials confirmed Wednesday evening.

Green, 57, began her two-year term on April 18, 2021, with an annual salary of $94,458 under the oversight of the Manchester Fire Department.