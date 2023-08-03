In an update to Manchester aldermen on the city’s homelessness crisis this week, the city’s director of homeless initiatives made another pitch to head her own department.
Officials hit the pause button on the proposal, which was approved a year ago, in May.
Director Adrienne Beloin said the new Department of Housing Stability, approved by aldermen last August, will help the city address homelessness with a “laser-like focus.”
“The proposed Department of Housing Stability, led by a behavioral health clinician with expertise in urban homelessness response and housing solutions, will get people off the street, connect them to effective rehabilitation, and provide access to permanent and supportive housing,” Beloin said in her presentation.
“The proposed department will both provide the interdepartmental leadership for the city of Manchester and grow in its leadership within the state, ensuring that the other communities are developing their homelessness response and reducing the burden on Manchester.
“We will be measured by our ability to respond to this issue with grace, compassion, and results.”
In May, several aldermen put a hold on launching the new department.
The Aldermanic Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue Administration voted 3-1 to table an ordinance establishing the new department. Pat Long, Bill Barry and Joe Kelly Levasseur voted to table the item, Kevin Cavanaugh voted against tabling it, and committee chair Mary Heath did not cast a vote.
Levasseur has referred to the proposed department as “Safe Station on steroids,” while Long has said he doesn’t understand the need for the department.
The proposed department would be headed by Beloin, at an annual salary of $97,291.94 plus benefits. Mayor Joyce Craig floated the idea for the new department in her Fiscal Year 2024 budget address.
Beloin’s position currently falls under the umbrella of the Manchester Fire Department, and she reports to Fire Chief Ryan Cashin. The city has had a director of homelessness initiatives since 2021. Beloin has held the job since November, when she replaced Schonna Green, who resigned.
After Beloin’s presentation this week, aldermen took no action on the ordinance establishing the new department. The item remains tabled.
Rising rent lamented
According to Beloin, New Hampshire has the 13th-least affordable rents in the country, with monthly rents expected to increase 11.4% annually.
In Hillsborough County, rents have risen 47% in the past five years, Beloin said.
“Given those statistics, it’s no surprise that 45% of the state’s unsheltered homeless are here in our county, and the overwhelming majority are in Manchester,” Beloin said as part of her presentation. “As rents have risen, vacancy rates of units have dropped and now stand at 0.6%.”
New Hampshire is 23,670 units short of what the population requires, and will need to create 60,000 more units of housing by 2030 to meet the need, Beloin said.
“Moreover, our homeless and low-income population has multiple barriers to housing, such as poor credit or rental history, and this leaves them out of the limited opportunities that exist,” Beloin said.
The most current estimate of homeless people in the city is around 530 — with 236 of them sheltered, 120 to 140 unsheltered, and 180 staying with family members, Beloin said.
Beloin said homelessness initiatives in the city have helped 274 homeless people connect with services, including treatment, benefits, housing navigation and vital document support, and have transitioned 27 people out of homelessness.
Beloin said Manchester’s contract with Gatehouse has helped get 60 homeless men and women off city streets and into detox programs.
Beloin said the city hopes to open its new engagement center at the Beech Street shelter on Sept. 1.
“Homelessness is complex and what we see outside in our city streets is just the tip of the iceberg that continues to feed the problem,” Beloin said in her presentation. “This issue is impacting our most vulnerable: the elderly, the disabled, and children.
“Even our strongest, upstanding, and hardworking citizens are being priced out of housing and utility expenses and have nowhere to turn. Establishing the proposed Department of Housing Stability — with the requisite content expertise and field experience — is necessary in order to fully address this pressing concern and reduce homelessness and the threat of homelessness in our community.”