A Manchester landlord is proposing a pilot program where Queen City property owners chip in thousands to sponsor pods to house homeless individuals -- as long as they are away from downtown businesses and residential properties.
The program, based on a similar idea launched this fall in Burlington, Vermont, involves a commitment of $4,000 per pod, which can provide shelter to 1-2 people.
Norri Oberlander, owner of North End Properties in Manchester, sent an email to city landlords Friday pitching her idea, and said by day’s end she had already received 10 preliminary commitments from Manchester landlords and business owners.
“I’m confident I can get 10 more commitments, because I believe in this city,” said Oberlander. “Let this be a lesson to all, that landlords care and that landlords and business owners are stepping up to the plate, which I am so very grateful for. I can’t wait to shout these sponsor names from the rooftops, because they believe in making a change.”
The pods used in the Burlington, Vermont, program are very basic. Heavily insulated, with electricity and heat, each contains a bed, shelving, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and emergency exits, according to information provided by the city of Burlington.
In her email to city landlords, Oberlander says she supports such a program, if the pods are located “on city property away from any neighborhoods and away from downtown.”
She also writes the program would need to include an application process approved by the city solicitor to ensure it provides pods to “homeless people who have family ties to NH only.”
“If the homeless person does not have ties to NH, we should allocate funds for a bus ticket back to their state of origin,” Oberlander writes.
She also advocates against using any federal funding for the program, only private funds, so the city can require an application process and “not be forced to accept everyone, which would attract more homeless people to our city.”
“This initiative is very preliminary at this point, but we are working hard to brainstorm ideas and research other cities who have implemented this pod program idea,” Oberlander said.
Alderman Pat Long, who represents Ward 3 and the downtown area, said the proposal “is something I’d be willing to work with the landlords on.”
“I think this initiative would have a positive effect on first our unsheltered and second on the city as a whole,” said Long in an email. “I’m willing to work with anybody on any idea in finding solutions on homelessness. It’s good to see the community come together on this potential public/private collaborative effort.”
At large Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur said he understands the frustration downtown businesses have been going over the past eight years regarding the homelessness crisis, but setting up a pod camp “anywhere but downtown isn’t going to solve the homeless crisis.”
“It’s only going to hide it in some off-beat location in some other part of Manchester where there will be an increase in crime and anger for those locals,” said Levasseur. “However, if the mayor and aldermen are willing to locate it in Stark Park or Livingston Park then I probably would support it.”
Oberlander said possible locations for the pods are being “researched.”
“We are undecided at this time whether we will request city property, or private property, or maybe even state property, but we understand the property needs to be away from businesses and residential neighborhoods and again not be a magnet for the Northeast,” Oberlander said in an email.
The proposal comes as city aldermen are facing heat from homelessness individuals and their advocates over a vote to ban shopping carts, tarps and temporary shelters and structures in the city’s public parks.
The amendments modify an ordinance that already prohibits camping and fires in public parks.
The new language prohibits setting up any tents, tarps, shacks, market umbrellas, beach umbrellas or other temporary shelter or structure at any hour of the day or night for the purpose of camping without the approval of the public works director or a designee.
The amended language also prohibits anyone from bringing in, using or possessing any shopping cart, or more than one bicycle at a time in any city park.
Brandon LeMay, a candidate for state representative, said he thinks the proposal is a “great idea with great intent.”
“I'd like to see a city- or state-sanctioned program, but I certainly wouldn't mind private individuals doing a program like this, too,” said LeMay, who is New Hampshire Housing Justice organizer for the nonprofit organization Rights and Democracy. "I think this could be a great temporary solution to a major problem the city and state are facing, beds at the shelter are full on cold nights, and then folks have nowhere to go during the day. My main concern would be the city not allowing this project through the planning and zoning process.”
LeMay said the pods could help those who are disabled and need a caregiver. Currently, homeless individuals aren't allowed to have a caregiver in the Manchester shelter.
“I think that shelters are inhumane and not a good way to address homelessness,” said LeMay. “While I'd prefer to see the homeless moved from the shelter or the streets into more permanent or transitional housing, I think this could be a great stopgap measure until we can get the housing supply to where it needs to be. These pods are the first actual solution I've seen to address growing numbers of homelessness in New Hampshire.”
"This is a win-win solution for all involved,” said Oberlander. “Homeless people are human beings who need housing and mental health support and we as landlords need to have clean and safe streets to conduct business. This issue is beyond City Hall alone, it’s time for all parties to come together for a solution.”
There’s no timetable to discuss the proposal with the city, or when such a pilot program could start.