Third of four in a series.
There wasn’t any one moment that convinced Jay Ruais that the time was right to run for mayor of Manchester.
More like a string of unfortunate events that stirred his desire to help the Queen City achieve its potential, starting with addressing the city’s homelessness issues.
“When I saw what happened last winter ... the encampment on Manchester and Pine, with what we were dealing with trying to set up emergency shelters, when the woman gave birth in a tent on the West Side the day after Christmas … that really spurred me to consider doing this, because I feel like the city needs to fix this crisis,” Ruais said.
“When I saw our city’s inability to get its arms around this crisis, that’s what really drove me to look at getting into this race,” he said. “The components to solve this are within our community. We need the leadership to do it.”
Although municipal elections in Manchester are nonpartisan, the reality is races for major offices — particularly mayor — typically feature candidates backed by the two major parties.
Ruais, who served as a congressional staffer to Republican former mayor and U.S. Rep. Frank Guinta and as an infantry officer in the New Hampshire Army National Guard, is the only conservative on the ballot for the municipal primary.
Ruais says he “could care less” about a person’s political leanings.
“I don’t think you have to agree on everything to get things accomplished,” Ruais said. “I think what I’ve learned in my past from leadership examples is when you’re working with someone and you can agree on something small, that builds trust, and now you can start to tackle some of the bigger issues.
“But if we sit down and have a cup of coffee, and I say, ‘OK, we disagreed on an issue so now that makes you a bad person, and I can never talk to you again’ … that’s a failure. It’s something we’ve seen happening in politics across the country.”
Ruais said his military background has helped him realize the need to “put aside our partisan differences and focus on the mission at hand.”
He said in the Army, the military is given an end state — an outcome — and determines how to get there.
“A commanding officer will go to someone and say, ‘All right, here’s the mission,’” Ruais said. “Then work backwards and build a plan. So what’s the end state in Manchester?
“We don’t want to have a homeless crisis anymore, we want better education for our kids. Let’s start with that end state and work backwards and find where we can agree to build better systems for our city.”
Ruais lives in Ward 7 with his wife, Veronica, who immigrated to the United States from Peru in 2005.
Ruais speaks candidly about past struggles with alcohol addiction and two DUI arrests. He highlights his work in advocacy and public policy and his work with groups like Catholic Charities. He said he has been sober since March 9, 2010.
Starting with homelessness
Ruais recently unveiled a plan to address the homeless crisis in Manchester. It includes giving law enforcement the tools they need and supporting a proposed ordinance change banning camping on public property.
Currently the law allows police to enforce the ordinance only when an individual is “on public property, and there is an available overnight shelter.”
Ruais also has pitched a “homeless court” in Manchester, similar to drug and veterans courts operating in other parts of the country.
“A person with misdemeanor quality-of-life offenses may have difficulty getting a job, driver’s license, or housing,” Ruais said. “Let’s address those challenges through an alternate sentencing structure that requires accountability for their actions while connecting the individual with community partners to address their condition’s underlying causes and eliminate the impediments to a brighter future.
“This will help break the cycle on our streets.”
He supports creating a “better climate” for police officers in Manchester.
“When police are being diverted and have to deal with (homeless) issues that pop up, that’s a problem,” Ruais said. “That’s diverting their attention from other areas.”
Last month, Ruais said, more than half the overdoses in Manchester involved people experiencing homelessness, “so it’s attracting a criminal element, selling drugs within our community, so I think it starts with fixing the homeless crisis.”
Backing bail reform
Ruais said the next mayor needs to be a “full-throated” supporter of bail reform.
“I am so tired of hearing from police officers that when they make an arrest, that before the ink is dry on the paperwork that criminal is already out on the streets,” Ruais said.
“Violent and repeat offenders should never be on the streets of Manchester. I also think we need to support qualified immunity. Police and first responders have difficult jobs, and I think we need to make sure that they know that the mayor has their back.”
Concerning education, Ruais pointed out that last year Manchester spent about $250 million between state, local and federal funds.
“I want to make sure the money we are getting is not getting caught up in the bureaucracy and in the administration, but going directly into the classroom,” Ruais said. “When I think about education I think about it in two respects. If there’s a silver bullet to the issues we have in Manchester, it’s providing a better education to our students.
“I also think of it from an economic sense. When we have businesses coming into the city, when we have residents coming in looking at our city, will the proficiency scores in our schools dissuade them from living here?”
Ruais said his background as a member of the National Guard and personal struggle with alcohol addiction separate him from other candidates for mayor.
“For the last six years I’ve been working on issues like addiction, mental health and homelessness, and I’m an infantry officer in the National Guard,” Ruais said. “ You have to focus on the mission, focus on results and focus on bringing people together to solve problems.
“That is how the city of Manchester should be governing,” he said. “We do not have to agree on everything, but we do have to agree that the status quo in Manchester can’t continue.”
Editor’s note: This is the third of four “walk-and-talk” interviews with Manchester mayoral candidates that will appear in the New Hampshrie Sunday News in advance of the Sept. 19 primary election. The order was determined by a coin flip. Each candidate was asked to choose a location important to them for a conversation about what is at stake in this election.
About the Candidate Jay Ruais Age: 38 Background: An infantry officer in the Army National Guard and former congressional staffer to two-term Republican U.S. Rep. and former Manchester Mayor Frank Guinta. Campaign info: ruaisformayor.com, Facebook and Twitter