In advance of next month's municipal elections, Manchester's two mayoral candidates will square off next week in their first debate of the 2021 campaign.
Mayor Joyce Craig is being challenged in her bid for a third term by by former Republican state Rep. Victoria Sullivan.
While Manchester’s municipal elections officially are nonpartisan, candidates traditionally enjoy the support of their political parties at the state and national level. Craig has the support of the Democratic Party, and Sullivan is backed by the GOP.
Both candidates have confirmed their participation in in the Greater Manchester Chamber’s Mayoral Debate, moderated by Scott Spradling, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 3:30 p.m. at The New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
Questions are being submitted by Chamber members, based on key issues of interest to them.
Both candidates will attend in person. Both campaigns said they are looking forward to the event.
"In her time as Mayor, Joyce Craig has worked hard to foster economic growth in Manchester,” said Craig campaign manager Jeff Taylor. “Under her leadership, Manchester saw $360 million in new private investments, developed the Small Business Resiliency Grant, which focuses on assisting minority owned businesses, and brought Manchester its first new airline in 17 years.
"In order to fully recover from the pandemic, we need to support our local businesses, and Mayor Craig's actions have ensured businesses can thrive with help from City Hall. We're looking forward to the Greater Manchester Chamber debate to discuss this work and to share how Mayor Craig is the best person to continue to lead Manchester forward."
Sullivan responded:
“Joyce Craig’s legacy of failure is out-of-control homelessness, spiking crime, failing schools, higher taxes, and a declining quality of life for all of us in Manchester.
“We read it in the headlines, experience it as we walk down our city’s streets, feel it in our wallets and pocketbooks, and see it as our schools continue to fail our children," Sullivan said. "This can’t become the new normal, which is why I’m eager to contrast Craig’s chaos with the positive change my plans will bring about in saving our city for ourselves, and for future generations of Queen City families who will call Manchester home.”
In 2017, Craig became the first woman elected mayor of the Queen City. Born and raised in Manchester, she began her public service in 2007, winning a seat on the Board of School Committee. In 2009, Craig was elected Ward 1 alderman.
Sullivan, a former state representative, served as the assistant majority leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Chamber president Michael Skelton said COVID-19 health measures will be in place for the event, including the requirement that unvaccinated guests wear masks and “recommending and welcoming mask wearing for others depending on their comfort level.”
“We'll also be setting the room up to provide for betting spacing and social distancing where possible,” Skelton said.
In 2019, Sullivan lost to Craig, 11,051 votes to 8,441 votes. In 2017, Craig defeated then-Mayor Ted Gatsas to become the first Democrat to be elected mayor of Manchester in 14 years.