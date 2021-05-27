The race for mayor of the state’s largest city kicked into second gear this week, with two candidates announcing major endorsements over the last 24 hours.
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte publicly endorsed Victoria Sullivan for Manchester mayor in a video on Wednesday, referring to her as a “strong leader” with the vision and drive to tackle the issues facing the Queen City.
On Thursday, Teamsters Local 633 and its 1,500 members and retirees living in Manchester endorsed incumbent Joyce Craig in her re-election campaign. The union becomes the first major organization to endorse any candidate for mayor of Manchester in the current election cycle.
Teamsters Local 633 includes municipal and school district employees, along with UPS and warehouse workers, among others. In total, the union represents about 5,500 members working in New Hampshire, with approximately 1,500 members and retirees living in Manchester. Teamsters Local 633
“We’re proud to endorse the re-election of Mayor Joyce Craig,” said Jeffrey Padellaro, secretary treasurer/principal officer of Teamsters Local 633. “She is a strong partner for working families in Manchester. The city of Manchester, its employees, and residents are better served with Mayor Joyce Craig in office.”
In a statement, Craig said over the past year Teamsters Local 633 “met the challenges of working under extremely difficult circumstances” to keep Manchester running and providing essential services.
“I’m honored to have the early support of the hard working men and women of Teamsters Local 633 and look forward to continuing our work to make a difference for working families in Manchester,” said Craig.
Ayotte said Sullivan has her “full support” in her rematch against Craig.
“As a former New Hampshire Attorney General, I have worked with Manchester’s first responders and appreciate how important it is for them to receive what they need to tackle the difficult challenges they face,” said Ayotte. “I am also confident Victoria is up for the challenge.”
In a statement, Sullivan said she is “honored and humbled” by the former senator’s endorsement.
“This support, particularly coming from another strong woman, propels me to strive even harder and push further for a Manchester that shines again,” said Sullivan. “Kelly joining our team, along with the other fantastic supporters we have, sends a strong message that it is time to rescue our city.”
Former Manchester school board member and alderman Rich Girard is also a candidate for mayor.