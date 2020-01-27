MANCHESTER -- In anticipation of heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic from the first-in-the-nation primary Feb. 11 and a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the SNHU Arena the previous day, Manchester police will temporarily close some streets and parking lots under a plan that takes effect early next week.
In a statement, Lt. Christopher Goodnow and Sgt. Richard Brown of the Manchester Police Traffic Unit said police will be present in and around City Hall and the Doubletree Hotel.
From Monday, Feb. 3, to Wednesday, Feb. 12, motorists should expect delays in and around Manchester City Hall, City Hall Plaza, Stanton Park Plaza in front of the Doubletree Hotel and Veteran’s Park.
As part of the traffic plan:
Middle St Parking Lot (public lot) at the corner of Market Street and Franklin Street will be closed for the whole 10-day period.
The City Hall Annex parking will be closed and barricaded off for the same duration, though delivery vehicles will be permitted temporary use of the annex end of Market Street via Hampshire Lane.
Market Street, Middle Street and Franklin Street will be subject to sporadic temporary closings for live media reports.
Stanton Park Plaza will remain open at the discretion of ABC, NBC and the Washington Post.
The roadways around the Doubletree Hotel, including Pleasant Street, will be open, with no road closures anticipated, police said.
MTA bus stops at Veteran’s Park and Stanton Park Plaza, both on Elm Street, will be open for MTA buses only.
“Parking in these areas will be congested and enforcement via towing or ticketing is expected,” police said.
“Ensure yourself enough time to get to your destination,” Goodnow and Brown warned in their statement.
“Expect that public, on-street parking will be at a premium and the paid parking zones will be clearly posted, as will No Parking Zones," they said. "Parking Enforcement and the Manchester Police will monitor and enforce all local parking ordinances in order to ensure the safety of all.”