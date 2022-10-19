Merrimack River

The EPA said Manchester alone accounts for about half of all combined sewer overflows in the Merrimack River.

 David Lane/Union Leader File/

City residents will see their sewer rates increase by 9% each year for the next five years to fund $338 million in federally-mandated improvements designed to reduce sewage discharge into the Merrimack River, following a vote by aldermen Tuesday night.

The rate hikes passed on a voice vote, with At Large Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur opposed.