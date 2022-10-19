City residents will see their sewer rates increase by 9% each year for the next five years to fund $338 million in federally-mandated improvements designed to reduce sewage discharge into the Merrimack River, following a vote by aldermen Tuesday night.
The rate hikes passed on a voice vote, with At Large Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur opposed.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard a presentation from Manchester Public Works Director Tim Clougherty and Chief Engineer Fred McNeil on a request for ordinance amendments increasing the sewer user fees by 9% each year for five years, beginning in April 2023.
In recent years, city public works officials entered into an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Justice, and the NH Department of Environmental Services to finalize a Phase II CSO Consent Decree for Manchester.
A “CSO” is short for combined sewer overflow, which occurs when a single underground pipe, which carries both wastewater and stormwater, exceeds its capacity and the excess flow is discharged into the Merrimack River.
According to McNeil, a single pipe to carry both of these flows was standard engineering practice up to the 1950s throughout the country. A consent decree is a legal document issued by the federal government mandating certain work be completed within certain time frames. In this case, the decree lays out the requirements for Manchester to comply with the Clean Water Act.
The Phase II CSO consent decree proposes over $338 million of work over a 20-year period. The work includes the separation of stormwater, and waste and improvements to city infrastructure including roadways, sidewalks, curbing and local trails.
After 18 months of negotiations with federal and state officials, the 77-page consent decree was tentatively agreed upon Nov. 20, 2019.
Construction began in the fall of 2021.
Levasseur asked if any communities north of Manchester are mandated to perform similar work.
“We’re going to be doing a really wonderful job for everybody south of us,” Levaseur said. “Nashua’s going to be happy as hell because they’re going to be getting all our clean water instead of dirty water.”
McNeil said no communities north of the Queen City must perform similar improvements.
“Concord was proactive and separated their systems in the 1970s, before it was mandated,” McNeil said.
According to McNeil, the average residential annual sewer bill for Manchester is currently $470.
“The state average is $766,” said McNeil.
The new sewer rate effective April 1, 2023 would put the average residential annual bill for a single family unit at $512, up $42. That fee would jump to $778 per year, or an extra $65 a month, by 2028 — if no additional increases are approved between now and then.
“Rates are still projected to be about 20% below state average,” said McNeil.
McNeil recommends reviewing sewer rates in Manchester every five years.
“It’s very difficult to project any more than five years out,” said McNeil. “These rates will keep us in a positive cash flow for the next 10-12 years.”
Alderman Bill Barry said he has heard from residents concerned with the increases.
“The utilities, everything’s going up,” said Barry. “It’s a shock, especially to the elderly.”
In 2019 aldermen approved 4% sewer rate increases each year for five years to pay for the same federally-mandated improvements. The increases approved this week reflect increases in construction costs.
A “combined sewer overflow” (CSO) occurs when a single underground pipe that is carrying both wastewater and stormwater exceeds its capacity and the excess water is discharged into a body of water, in this case the Merrimack River.
A single pipe to convey both wastewater and stormwater was standard construction practice from the late-1800s until the 1950s. During this time surplus wastewater/stormwater flows were designed and constructed to be diverted to the river during rain events without regard to environmental impacts.
Overflows contain wastewater that contributes bacteria, debris and pollutants to river waters. In 1994, through the Federal Clean Water Act, EPA issued regulations which require communities to eliminate CSO discharges,
Manchester has spent $100 million over the past 20 years to mitigate CSO activations. About $58 million was spent on Phase 1, $20 million was spent on the completed Chestnut Street projects, and over $22 million has been invested at the city’s wastewater treatment plant to increase capacity to treat wet weather flows.
In Manchester, most of the sewer lines collect both rainwater from streets and sewage from homes and businesses.
Such combined sewers exist in 800 communities across the country, including in Nashua, Berlin, Lebanon, Portsmouth and Exeter according to the Department of Environmental Services.
When it’s not raining, the wastewater flows through these lines to the city’s wastewater treatment plant before it’s discharged into the river. But when it rains, the treatment plant can be quickly overwhelmed; then the excess combination of rainwater and sewage gets sent straight through outfalls into the river.
These overflows keep the sewage/rainwater mixture from backing up into streets and basements, city officials said.