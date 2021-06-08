For the second year in a row, Manchester aldermen failed to muster enough support to override the city’s cap on property tax revenue and expenditures, opting instead to pass a fiscal year 2022 budget that sends $178 million to the school district and $162 million to city departments.
The 8-5 vote Tuesday night to override failed to reach the nine-vote threshold needed to pass.
Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, Barbara Shaw, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache and Dan O’Neil voted in favor of the override.
Opposed were Jim Roy, Sebastian Sharonov, Ross Terrio, Keith Hirschmann and Joe Kelly Levasseur.
Hirschmann said he didn’t feel comfortable voting for an override with many residents facing financial hardships associated with the pandemic.
“I would think we would be responsible and not pass on a tax increase,” said Hirschmann. “I think we should just stay the course. Passing a tax cap override I don’t think is a responsible thing to do. I would ask everyone to consider the year we’ve just been through.”
Cavanaugh said he supported the override, saying the work the aldermen and department heads did last year put the city in a position to come out of the pandemic in a good spot.
“We’re using the revenues from what we did as smart decisions together, to put this city in a better position going forward,” said Cavanaugh.
The subsequent vote on the budget was 9-4, with aldermen Cavanaugh, Stewart, Long, Sapienza, Terrio, Shaw, Barry, Gamache and O’Neil in favor. Opposed were Roy, Sharonov, Hirschmann and Levasseur.
The budget operates within the 1.87% tax increase outlined in the voter-approved tax cap. That increase translates into about $4.2 million in additional property tax revenue over the previous fiscal year.
Sharonov said while Option 1 didn’t call for a tax override, he voted against it on principle.
“The amount of money appropriated for the Manchester Police Department over the mayor’s budget is disappointing – only a quarter of what they asked for to respond to the urgent need of addressing rising crime levels,” said Sharonov. “All while the school district, with declining student enrollment, will be practically swimming in money after millions in surplus as a result of federal and state grant and relief money. The money should have been taken out of the school district appropriation and given to the Manchester Police Department.”
Aldermen Long and O’Neil presented two budget options for the board to vote on Tuesday. The first ultimately passed. The second would have required an override of the tax cap to tap into $40 million in new valuation. According to Long, City Assessor Bob Gagne is projecting $73.6 million in new valuation.
After the passage of the budget, Mayor Joyce Craig released a statement thanking aldermen for developing a budget that meets “the needs of our community.”
“The FY’22 budget that was approved tonight takes into consideration the financial constraints so many residents are facing, while making strategic investments to move our community forward,” Craig said.
“Because of sound fiscal management, we have a projected $2.9 million surplus on the city side. In addition, the Assessor’s Office is projecting $73.3 million in new valuation as a result of new construction, since December of 2020. Combined, this is a good indication that our fiscal health and economic outlook is strong.”
Changes from Mayor Craig’s proposed budget in the approved aldermen’s budget include:
Revenue increases:
City clerk, $240,000: Budget has been increased to FY19 level. Any shortfall would be covered by American Rescue Plan aid.
Finance, $265,000: Increase pertains to parking. Parking volume continues to increase as COVID numbers decline.
Taxes, $126,400: The tax collector has revised revenue estimates based on the increase in activity in the Tax Office.
Expenditure increases:
Planning and Community Development, $47,000 for a code enforcement officer.
Police, $88,920 for a telecommunications supervisor, $88,000 for uniforms and equipment.
Health, $30,378 for increased school chargeback revenue.
New Hampshire Municipal Association, $28,416 for NHMA dues.
Southern New Hampshire Planning, $76,164.
Contingency, $313,689.