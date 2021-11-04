Manchester's Terrio requests recount in Ward 7 alderman race By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Ross Terrio Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester Alderman Ross Terrio has officially requested a recount, after his reelection bid came up nine votes short in this week’s municipal election.Terrio made the request Thursday morning at City Hall.Official results from the city clerk’s office show Terrio lost his Ward 7 seat to Mary Heath, 672-663. Two write-in votes were submitted, and 93 ballots were left blank.“I have faith in how Manchester handles elections,” Terrio said. “I really don’t expect the outcome to change, but I might pick up a couple votes here and there.”Terrio previously served as a state representative and school board member. He works as a pharmacist and is a volunteer attorney who does pro bono cases for charity.He said he doesn’t subscribe to conspiracy theories, but notes there was an issue with the voting machine in Ward 7 when polls first opened Tuesday.“The city fixed it, and the ballots were counted,” Terrio said. “Like I said, I’m not suggesting anything, just doing my due diligence.”Last month, a recount of the Manchester mayor’s primary election found 15 extra votes.The extra votes did not change the outcome. Incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig picked up seven extra votes, and her November challenger, Victoria Sullivan, earned another three.Richard Girard, who lost the primary by a preliminary tally of 128 votes, picked up an extra five votes.City Clerk Matt Normand said additional votes were found for a number of reasons, including voters using check marks, circling a name rather than filling in the oval or crossing out a choice.Terrio said those are items he’ll be focusing on during his recount, which will take place Monday at 9 a.m. in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall, according to City Clerk Matt Normand.Terrio didn’t hesitate to comment on his political future if the recount doesn’t put him in office.“Oh, I’ll run again,” he said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Laconia mayor wins big, Somersworth mayor pulls it out Trisciani tops ticket, Levasseur reelected in tight alderman at large race Biden spells out NH benefits of his $1.7 trillion plan Nashua roundly rejects change to police commission appointments, approves sports books Democratic legislator apologizes for tweet Craig elected to third term as mayor of Manchester Victoria Sullivan: 'People are really ready for change' Open enrollment begins for ACA Dead pastor got more than 700 write-in votes in Berlin mayoral election Decision Day as voters head to polls in Manchester, cities across NH Request News Coverage