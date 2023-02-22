Maxine Mosley annouces run for Ward 6 alderman

The pool of candidates in the Ward 6 special election to fill a vacancy on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen doubled on Wednesday, with longtime Manchester educator Maxine Mosley filing to run on Wednesday.

Mosley, retired educator of 43 years and former vice president of the Manchester Education Association, joins Crissy Kantor, owner of Chill Spa on Hanover Street in Manchester, in the race to fill the seat left vacant by the sudden resignation of Sebastian Sharonov.