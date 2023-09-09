Last in a four-part series.
Standing within sight of the Mill Girl Statue, June Trisciani is taking in the history of the Manchester Millyard.
The old buildings feature prominently in her family’s history — her parents and grandparents worked in the mills, and she launched her own business nearby — but it’s the key role the area will play in the city’s future that this mayoral candidate wants to talk about today.
“When you talk about resilience in Manchester, it’s always focused around the Millyard,” Trisciani said. “We’ve seen our ups and downs, and any time there’s ups and downs in the economy, it’s centered around the Millyard. And today I think we’re coming back stronger than ever with our biotech industries in the Millyard. With the grants that are coming our way, it’s bringing Manchester back to a thriving community.
We’re adding jobs, we’re adding housing — not quick enough — but it’s really thriving.”
Trisciani — a fourth-generation Manchester native and small business owner — is considered by many a rising star in the Democratic Party. Despite having never run for elected office, she topped the ticket citywide for at-large alderman in 2021, defeating both 30-year veteran and board Chair Dan O’Neil and former Fire Chief Dan Goonan.
In 2022, Trisciani mounted a write-in candidacy to become the nominee in Senate District 16 to replace Manchester Democrat Kevin Cavanaugh, who ran for Executive Council. That bid came up short, with Manchester restaurant owner Keith Murphy winning the seat.
Trisciani knows running for mayor so early in her political career is “a bold move.”
“One of the things I rely on is my leadership experience in my various business roles,” Trisciani said. “Yes, I decided to run for alderman at large having no political experience, having no experience running a campaign, and we did great at that. Was it my intention to run for mayor so soon? No. However, we have an opportunity to make the city better.”
A design on success
Trisciani is the owner of j.ellen Design LLC, a residential and commercial interior design company. She was born and raised on the city’s East Side, where her parents still live today. She and her husband, Jeffrey Rogers, live in Ward 1.
After getting a master’s degree in business education from Southern New Hampshire University, Trisciani spent several years teaching at the high school and post-secondary levels before working for various software companies in sales, engineering and operational positions. Looking for a more creative path, she decided to pursue a career in interior design.
After completing a certificate program at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College (then the New Hampshire Institute of Art), Trisciani opened j.ellen Design in 2008.
“I grew up in this city, I love this city. This for me is more of a passion than a job,” Trisciani said. “For me the timing is right, I’m ready to start the job on Day One. Between serving on the Heritage Commission, chairing the Planning Board, and being on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, I actually have a full breadth of what’s going on in the city and a good relationship across the departments. My skill in bringing teams together and getting the job done, combined with the amazing talent we have in our city offices … I think it’s a great match and I think the timing is better than ever.”
Trisciani says one thing she has learned in talking with friends and neighbors across Manchester is “every section of our city is different.”
“We all have different needs, we all have different personalities and we have to, as a city, bring everybody together,” Trisciani said. “Recognize the diversity across the different wards and different sections of the city, and work together to make sure we’re creating equity between everybody.”
Helping the homeless
The homelessness crisis is the top concern of voters she talks to.
“The conversations have been great, because everyone comes at them with a level of empathy recognizing that it’s not safe for anybody to be living on the streets,” Trisciani said.
She’s created a task force to look at the issue with Manchester homelessness director Adrienne Beloin and develop strategies, “putting tools in the tool box so we can help.”
“It’s not just being homeless — we have (housing) units coming to the city, we have about 2,000 units approved. One of the challenges is some of the folks on the street aren’t ready for that,” she said. “We’re dealing with mental health issues, we’re dealing with addictions that are linked to the mental health issues…we need to be able to meet people where they’re at and be able to give them a leg up and bring them out of a situation before we’re ready to put them in housing.
“We’re not going to come out of this overnight. We’re not going to arrest our way out of it, we’re not going to snap our fingers and have it fixed overnight, but it’s not healthy and safe to be living on the street and we need to help people get out of that situation.”
Trisciani says city departments — like police and fire — are working on strategic plans, some for the first time.
“From my background, we need those plans,” Trisciani said. “We’re very good at putting Band-Aids on situations in the city, but I don’t feel like we’re ever looking at the big picture.”
Bridging differences
Trisciani said her experience as an executive, business owner and teacher — she taught for six years, in Pembroke, Newport and Manchester before being laid off — gives her leadership skills needed to get started “on day one” as mayor.
“What I’m bringing to the table are those years of teaching experience, years of being a corporate executive at a software company running a worldwide team, and my years as a small business owner — I believe, a nice, well-rounded set of skills to the office,” Trisciani said.
She said she is “someone who can not only be collaborative but understand how to plan long-term, and can hit the ground running and start really getting the job done.”
The conversation steers back to the Millyard and the swift-moving waters of the Merrimack.
“We have this river that divides the city, and that’s something we need to do a better job of — working to bridge the two sides of the city together. The Millyard is kind of this bridge between the two.
“People are ready for the city to do more. For the most part people are excited to live in Manchester. We’ve just got to do a little more to make it more affordable and more attainable for everyone.”
.
Editor’s note: This is the last of four “walk-and-talk” interviews with Manchester mayoral candidates in advance of the Sept. 19 primary election. The order was determined by a coin flip. Each candidate was asked to choose a location important to them for a conversation about what is at stake in this election.