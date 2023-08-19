First of four in a series.
Walking along Crusader Way, Kevin Cavanaugh says that if you told him in 1984 — just after he graduated from Manchester Memorial High School — that he would one day be interviewed on the school’s football field about running for mayor, he would “probably call you crazy.”
“When I think about it, I was 19 years old, just graduated, and had the opportunity to go to work in my hometown,” Cavanaugh said. “Manchester public schools gave me that opportunity, one I think every kid that graduates here in the city should have. Whether it’s going into the workforce like I did, or going to a good four-year school or trade school so you can get a good paying job, buy a house, stay in Manchester and support a family.
“But run for mayor some day? I think we would have had a good laugh.”
Cavanaugh grew up in Ward 6 and went to Green Acres Elementary School and St. Joseph Regional Jr. High School before attending Memorial.
“Some of the friends I grew up with in high school, I’m still great friends with now,” Cavanaugh said during an interview at Memorial High School. “To me, this is just a great symbol of community, of who we are. A lot of the teachers and coaches I had have given so much to me and my friends, and my family, my wife and my kids. It means a lot to come back here.”
Cavanaugh entered the workforce when he was 19 and worked 35 years as a telephone technician while holding leadership roles in his union. He and his wife, Kerri, live in Ward 1, where they raised their three kids, Jack, Ryleigh, and Myles.
Cavanaugh, a former state senator and current Ward 1 alderman, said he’s running because he loves his hometown.
“I’ve lived and worked in Manchester my whole life,” Cavanaugh said. “It has been a wonderful place for my wife, Kerri, and I to raise our family. Now, I want to give back to this community that has given us so much. I have so much optimism for the future of Manchester and believe that we can build on the progress we’ve already made.”
Cavanaugh said he has always looked for opportunities to give back and serve families in Manchester.
He has been active in the community as a youth sports coach — Little League, Babe Ruth baseball and high school and middle school football — and was vice president of Manchester North Little League.
The housing challenge
Cavanaugh said his campaign is focused on fighting to lower housing costs, expanding opportunity, protecting workers and unleashing the full potential of the community.
He acknowledged the city and state need more housing. Although costs and low vacancy rates put housing out of the reach of many, Manchester is making progress, he said, with more than 2,000 housing units coming to market in the years ahead.
“We’ve done a good job to start with the 2,000 new units, but I still think there are a lot of underused properties or areas in the city that we can use or build up to get more housing,” Cavanaugh said. “I think that’s a path out of this crisis of homelessness — one of the paths. It’s a complex issue.”
With health officials reporting a spike in overdoses in Manchester and Nashua this summer, Cavanaugh said he is ready to work with local, state and federal partners to address the crisis.
“This is something that affects everyone, and we can’t fix it separately — we fix it together,” he said. “I stand on my record as a state senator and eight years as an alderman in Manchester, working across party lines.
“One of the things I’ll do as mayor is use those relationships I forged in Concord to address this problem.”
Another topic Cavanaugh said voters ask him about a lot is reproductive rights, which he said he is ready to defend.
“You talk to young families about what’s going on in Manchester and what’s going on in New Hampshire, where they talk about getting better care in other states and that shouldn’t be. We want to keep young families and keep reproductive rights protected here. As mayor I’ll tell you I’ll stand by that clinic in Manchester and fight to keep that open and fight to keep that funded.”
“I don’t think any kind of politician should be in any kind of doctor’s room with a woman making a choice that’s very personal to her.”
Record of negotiating
In a partial list of his accomplishments as an alderman, Cavanaugh cited taking the lead in successful negotiations of 13 city contracts and reaching agreements in a “bipartisan way” that “respects the taxpayer.”
He knows his hometown has its challenges.
“I just love this city, and I’ll gladly be a cheerleader for Manchester and show it off,” he said. “I never thought I would be serving as a state senator or alderman or hopefully mayor, but it’s an honor to serve your neighbors and your friends.”
Mayor Joyce Craig, who served three terms, is running for governor.
Three other candidates have declared their candidacies for mayor of the state’s largest city — Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart and former Republican congressional staffer Jay Ruais. Cavanaugh, Trisciani and Stewart are Democrats.
The top two finishers in the Sept. 19 primary will meet in the Nov. 7 general election.
ABOUT THE CANDIDATE Kevin Cavanaugh Age: 57 Background: First elected to represent Ward 1 on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2015. Served in the state Senate from 2017-2023. Unsuccessfully ran to unseat former Mayor Ted Gatsas, a Republican, from the Executive Council in 2022. Campaign info: KevinForMHT.com, Facebook and Twitter.