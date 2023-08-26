Second of four in a series.
It’s not surprising that Manchester mayoral candidate Will Stewart chose the intersection of Union and Spruce streets to meet a reporter and talk about his campaign.
The Don Quijote Restaurant — where he launched his quest for the city’s corner office back in April — is nearby and as he says, the empanadas are “to die for.”
But today it’s an unassuming building with a yellow door that’s the focus of his attention.
“This is where I really fell in love with this city,” Stewart says. “It’s a city I chose, and it’s been good to me. I can think of no other position than mayor to have the most positive impact on the city that I love.”
After moving to Manchester in 2004 to be a reporter for the alternative weekly newspaper The Hippo, Stewart took a job in 2006 inside that yellow door with NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire as a community services specialist.
Over the next five years, he worked — usually with lower-income residents, immigrants and refugees — to help on a range of issues, including job searches and resume assistance, and started an afterschool program to tutor local kids.
The experience, he said, helped him connect with his new community in ways few jobs can.
“This job really helped me see there are different Manchesters,” Stewart said. “Some neighborhoods are not as wealthy, but are just as — and sometimes more — vibrant. Different concerns, but the same city, and all part of the same community. That really fueled my passion and led me to fall in love with Manchester.”
Stewart is currently executive director of Stay Work Play New Hampshire, an economic development nonprofit that works to attract and retain more young families and workers in the Granite State.
Stewart said his time as vice president of economic development at the Greater Manchester Chamber and as president of the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce helped him get to know and understand the city’s business community, what Manchester needs to thrive economically and the importance of regional collaboration for economic development.
Homeless: ‘A complex problem’
Stewart said the top three concerns he hears about from residents are homelessness/housing affordability, along with education and public safety.
Stewart said that “overall, a different approach is needed” to address homelessness in Manchester.
“Really what’s needed is a goal, a stated goal that all of the partners we are working with in regards to homelessness buy into,” Stewart said.
The strategy, Stewart said, should be to make homelessness “rare, brief and non-recurring.”
“It would be easier to align our partners,” Stewart said. “I think we have a lot of partners in different sectors doing a lot of good work, but sometimes it seems to be a case of the left hand not knowing what the right is doing, through no fault of their own. They are busy, under-resourced and strapped for staff.”
Stewart said the city needs “more partners, more businesses and more faith-based partners.”
“It’s a very complex problem,” Stewart said. “If it was easy to solve, it would have been solved by now by some city on this planet. But it hasn’t.
“I can’t promise you if I’m elected mayor that homelessness will be erased in two years’ time. But I think better collection of data and better sharing of data will help.”
Stewart said work needs to be done “upstream” to prevent people from falling into homelessness in the first place, by addressing the contributing factors — housing, poverty, mental health, substance abuse, education, employment readiness and lack of family/social connections.
Schools: Not a problem ‘per se’
On the subject of education, Stewart says he thinks Manchester schools are unjustly criticized at times, but he thinks more can be done to improve the education local children receive.
“For me it’s personal — I have a son that goes to Hillside Middle School,” Stewart said. “I don’t think Manchester has an education problem per se.
“I think there’s a poverty problem, and I think a lot of it plays out in schools.... As opposed to students in Bedford, Windham, or Londonderry — a much higher proportion of students in Manchester have many high barriers to learning to overcome, like housing insecurity and food insecurity, to name just two.”
Stewart says he enjoys the opportunities serving as Ward 2 alderman has afforded him to help residents with issues large and small.
Stewart advocated for the redesign of Maple and Beech streets north of Bridge Street, which data shows resulted in less speeding and a 50% reduction in the number of crashes in the area.
He also has headed several public-private partnerships, resulting in private sector donations to fund upgrades to city parks and increasing pedestrian safety for students walking to school.
Sandra Almonte, owner of Don Quijote Restaurant on Union Street, contacted him about a lack of trash barrels on streets in the area. After Stewart spoke with public works staff, the department looked at what areas generated the most trash and deployed 8-12 trash barrels.
“We have the big things to focus on — homelessness, housing, safety and schools — but the little things like trash cans, or how a street is designed, or the lack of shade trees in a neighborhood…these things need to be kept in mind too,” Stewart said.
Stewart said his professional background, aldermanic experience and “temperament” combine to make him uniquely qualified to “not just lead the city, but get actual results.”
“One of my favorite sayings is ‘Don’t tell me what you’ll do, show me what you’ve done,’” Stewart said. “I think it’s easy to throw out big promises, talk in big, vague terms about what you want to do, but I want to know what you’ve done before, what you’ve been able to achieve, to have some confidence you can actually do what you’re saying you’ll do.
“I think I’m unique in this race, in that I’ve been able to achieve results that I can literally point to.”