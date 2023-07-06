Illustration shows Meta Threads and Twitter app logos

Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken on Thursday.

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Meta's Threads could quickly become a major threat to Elon Musk-owned Twitter, thanks to its easy access to billions of Instagram users, a similar interface to that of its rival and the advertising heft of the social media giant, analysts and industry experts said.

Dubbed as the "Twitter-Killer," Threads was the top free app on Apple's App Store in the UK and the U.S. on Thursday as it logged 30 million sign-ups within about 18 hours of its launch, including celebrities Kim Kardashian and Gordon Ramsay.