Venezuelan migrants are in Ciudad Juarez after the new immigration policies of the United States

Venezuelan migrants, some expelled from the U.S. to Mexico under Title 42 and others who have not crossed yet, walk on the train tracks near the Paso del Norte International border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Friday.

 JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ/REUTERS

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday urged the United States and Venezuela to restore relations, saying an agreement may be on the horizon as he pressed the United States to allow more Venezuelans to enter.

The United States last week announced a plan to grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian entry via air amid efforts to deter increasing border crossings driven by economic hardship in Venezuela.