A ward moderator in Laconia has resigned after a state investigation found that 179 ballots were not counted in the 2020 primary and general elections because of “significant defects in vote counting and the administration of elections,” the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.
In addition to the uncounted ballots, the investigation revealed a pattern of “unintentional double-counting of votes” by some election officials, the AG’s office said in a statement. State officials said the outcome of some races might have been affected, but because of "grossly inadequate" records, they were unable to make that determination.
Laconia Ward 6 moderator Tony Felch was directed by state officials to resign at the conclusion of the investigation, and an election monitor will be appointed for the Sept. 13 primary in the wake of the investigation by the Election Law Unit of Attorney General John Formella’s office.
The Attorney General’s Office said the investigation found no evidence “supporting deliberate or intentional misconduct” by Laconia Ward 6 election officials.
“Instead of the errors and failures described above being caused by knowing actions, they were driven by Moderator Felch’s complete failure to understand the duties and operations of elections and his role as the moderator,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.
“Moderator Felch’s actions and failures are completely unacceptable and entirely unfair to the citizens of Laconia Ward 6 who trust that their election officials will work diligently to ensure that their constitutional right to vote is honored and protected. The Attorney General’s investigation indicates that Moderator Felch’s actions were extraordinarily careless, but not intentional.”
Attempts to reach Felch, Laconia's Ward 6 city councilman, were unsuccessful.
Uncounted, double-counted
During the Laconia city election on Nov. 2, 2021, the Ward 5 moderator discovered Ward 6 ballots from previous elections in a side compartment of a ballot collection box, officials said.
The Election Law Unit conducted an investigation that included an April 6 public session at which ballots and voting materials were inventoried.
At the public session on April 6, 2022 — conducted jointly with the Secretary of State’s Office pursuant to a court order — the ballots were inventoried to determine the number of ballots and the election in which they were cast.
All 179 of the ballots found in the side compartment were from 2020 elections -- 120 from the primary and 59 from the general election.
Specifically, the side compartment in the Ward 6 machine contained:
• 58 ballots from the Ward 6 general election;
• 1 ballot from the Ward 1 general election;
• 67 ballots from the Ward 6 Republican primary;
• 50 ballots from the Ward 6 Democratic primary;
• 3 ballots from the Ward 4 Democratic primary.
None of the votes from the ballots was counted because “Laconia Ward 6 Moderator Felch did not understand the basic functions of the ballot collection box,” the Attorney General’s Office said.
The investigation also determined that Felch and another election official did not understand the procedure for counting write-in votes, officials said.
“As such, instead of hand-counting only write-in votes on cast ballots, they counted all the votes on ballots with a write-in vote,” officials said. “This resulted in dozens of 2020 General Election ballots being counted twice — once by the ballot counting device and a second time by Moderator Felch and a ballot clerk."
Approximately 500 votes were double-counted across all races, officials said. With multiple votes on a ballot, officials calculated that between 38 and 54 ballots were double-counted.
Potentially different results
The Attorney General's investigation also determined that Laconia Ward 6 election documentation failed to accurately record basic election operations, including reconciling the number of ballots cast with the number of votes recorded.
“The inability of election officials to reconcile election results should have triggered immediate concern,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. “However, neither Moderator Felch nor the former city clerk notified the Secretary of State or Attorney General’s Office of the issues.”
State officials said the impact of failing to count cast ballots and double-counting can’t be determined due to “grossly inadequate Ward 6 election records,” but they said the possibility exists that the number of votes lost from the uncounted ballots or added from double-counting could have affected the outcome of some races.
“Due to the fact that the deadlines for any recount for races on the ballots in question have long passed, there are no statutory mechanisms to revisit the vote counts for 2020 elections in Laconia Ward 6,” state investigators said in a statement.
The Attorney General Office anticipates closing the matter after an election monitor for the Sept. 13 primary election is appointed and that monitor’s subsequent report is received.