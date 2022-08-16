A ward moderator in Laconia has resigned after a state investigation found that 179 ballots were not counted in the 2020 primary and general elections because of “significant defects in vote counting and the administration of elections,” the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.

In addition to the uncounted ballots, the investigation revealed a pattern of “unintentional double-counting of votes” by some election officials, the AG’s office said in a statement. State officials said the outcome of some races might have been affected, but because of "grossly inadequate" records, they were unable to make that determination.