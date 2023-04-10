NIRELAND-GOODFRIDAY/LONDONDERRY

Dissident republicans throw petrol bombs at a police car after an anti-Good Friday Agreement rally on the 25th anniversary of the peace deal, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

 CLODAGH KILCOYNE

LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland -- A number of masked people attacked a police vehicle with Molotov cocktails and other objects at a parade opposing the Good Friday peace accord in Londonderry, police said on Monday, a day before U.S. President Joe Biden visits Belfast.

A Reuters photograph showed four young people in the mainly Irish nationalist area of Creggan throwing the bombs at an armored police vehicle, which was covered in flames on one side.