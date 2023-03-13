Absentee Voting

To avoid going out in tomorrow's nor'easter, voters fill out absentee ballots for the town and school elections in a conference room at Bedford Town Offices on Monday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Residents across New Hampshire are slated to cast ballots in municipal elections Tuesday, but voters in more than 50 communities will have to wait a couple more weeks to vote thanks to concerns over a major snowstorm forecast to hit the state.

The New Hampshire Secretary of State's Office posted an advisory on its website Monday saying local moderators have the authority to make the call whether to postpone elections in areas where a weather warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Absentee Voting

Nancy and John Herper fill out forms to pick up absentee ballots before voting for town and school elections at Bedford Town Offices on March 13, 2023.
Absentee Voting

Steve Bradbury writes his name on an envelope containing his absentee ballot after voting at Bedford Town Offices on March 13, 2023. He said he was trying to avoid going out in tomorrow's nor'easter.