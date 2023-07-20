U.S. Private Travis T. King is seen during a tour of the tightly controlled JSA on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom

Pvt. Travis T. King (wearing a black shirt and black cap) is seen in this picture taken during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, on Tuesday.

 SARAH LESLIE/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON — The United States on Thursday voiced mounting concern over Army Pvt. Travis King, who dashed into North Korea two days ago, saying Pyongyang had a history of mistreating captured Americans.

U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, in her first public comments on the case, said Washington was fully mobilized in trying to contact Pyongyang, including through United Nations communications channels.