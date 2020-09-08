One race appeared lopsided and the other close as early returns in the Republican congressional primaries came in Tuesday night.
In the 1st District Republican primary, Matt Mowers, a 31-year-old former official in the State Department under President Donald Trump’s administration, ran against Matt Mayberry, a 55-year-old Air Force veteran and Realtor, for the right to take on first-term Rep. Chris Pappas.
As of 9 p.m., with 17.5% of precincts reporting, Mowers held a large lead, with 60% of the vote, to Mayberry’s 27%. At 9:20 p.m., Mowers declared victory in a tweet. “Thank you New Hampshire — we’re on to November!”
The Mowers campaign outraised Mayberry roughly 4-1 and received Trump’s endorsement. Mayberry has accused Mowers of being a “carpetbagger” who moved to New Hampshire with the sole purpose of winning a House seat.
Throughout the campaign, both candidates supported Trump’s agenda, promising to fight illegal immigration, continue building the southern border wall, defend the Second Amendment and support congressional term limits.
On the Democratic side, Pappas ran unopposed.
Pappas addressed supporters Tuesday night in Manchester’s Millyard as results slowly trickled in from polling locations across the district.
“I hear from Granite Staters every day who are losing their jobs, losing their healthcare, losing their businesses, and losing loved ones,” Pappas said. “This is not a time for politics as usual, it’s an all hands on deck moment where we must redouble our efforts to save our workers, small businesses, and communities from financial ruin. I’m running for Congress because during these uncertain times there’s so much work to do to confront this crisis and move our state forward. And it’s going to take someone who knows New Hampshire to get the job done.”
In his comments, Pappas called this election “personal” because “the work is personal.”
“It’s about a veteran I met, Jeff from Tilton, who has been fighting with the VA to get the help he deserves for his disability,” Pappas said. “It’s about the nurse I met, Cathy, who told me she and her husband Bob can’t retire because their out of pocket prescription drug costs would break the bank. It’s about Joanna, a small business owner from Portsmouth, who told me how another spike in COVID cases could cause her to close her doors for good. People’s lives and livelihoods are on the line, we have to meet this moment with the urgency it warrants.”
2nd District
In the 2nd District Republican primary, Nashua businessman Steve Negron — who owns a defense engineering and consulting company — was taking on combat nurse and Naval Reserve Capt. Lynne Blankenbeker of Concord. The winner will square off this November against Rep. Annie Kuster, who is seeking her fifth term in Congress.
As of 9 p.m., with 11.2% of precincts reporting, Blankenbeker held a slight lead, with 47.8% of the vote, compared to 40.6% for Negron.
Both Republicans are former state legislators.
Negron, 59, a retired Air Force officer, and Blankenbeker finished first and third respectively in the 2018 primary. Negron lost in the general election to Kuster.
Negron and Blankenbeker both list a strong national defense, a secure border, and reducing health care costs as priorities of their campaigns.
Trump hasn’t endorsed either candidate in the 2nd District, but both Negron and Blankenbeker have expressed support for the president.
On Tuesday, both candidates posted brief messages to supporters on their Facebook pages.
“The journey to today has been an amazing adventure for Team Lynne,” posted Blankenbeker. “I am both humbled by your support and so grateful of your commitment of time, talent and treasure.”
“We’re on the trail, a great day, a lot of positive vibes at the polling locations, a lot of honks,” said Negron in a short video message posted on his campaign’s Facebook page. “I’m really excited about having this day and this opportunity to earn your vote.”
Kuster released a statement after accepting her nomination for re-election from the Democratic Party.
“It’s a true honor and a great responsibility to represent the people of New Hampshire’s Second District in Congress,” she said. “In office, I’ve focused on bringing together Republicans and Democrats to deliver real results for the people of New Hampshire. I’m running for re-election because as we face the COVID-19 pandemic it is more important than ever that we focus on our shared goals and work together to lift all Granite State families.”
“I am committed to my work of ensuring every Granite Stater has access to affordable, quality health care, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, supporting our veterans and their families, protecting our environment, and making sure that no individual or small business is left behind as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Speaking at the New Hampshire Trump Victory Primary Night Party at the Double Tree Hotel in Manchester, NH GOP Chairman Steve Stepanek said, “We are going to turn NH into a red island in a blue sea.”