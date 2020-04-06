The town administrator in Durham is pleased that Gov. Chris Sununu has given municipal officials the authority to grant blanket abatements on property tax payment interest.
Todd Selig joined Rochester City Manager Blaine Cox and Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to approach Sununu about a clear directive on their ability to waive property tax interest last week.
On Friday, Sununu issued an emergency order which grants municipalities and counties the right to grant blanket abatements of interest charged on all property taxes not paid after their assessment.
“This pandemic is just brutal to our local businesses and property owners. Nobody is spared, whether it’s somebody who works at a major company and they’ve been laid off, furloughed, or a small businessperson on our Main Street or any of their employees who have been told to stay home until further notice,” Selig said on Monday.
Property tax bills in Durham are typically due in July. Selig said Sununu’s order will give everybody time to assess their community’s position to see if they can offer relief from property tax interest.
State law requires that interest shall be charged upon all taxes not paid within 30 days of billing. While selectmen and assessors have the authority to abate any tax – including a portion of interest on local taxes with good cause shown – there are differing legal opinions on the application of that authority.