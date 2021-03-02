Scott Murray will step down as the chief federal law enforcement officer in New Hampshire effective Saturday.
He submitted his resignation as U.S. attorney in response to President Joe Biden’s call “to replace all remaining Presidentially-appointed/Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorneys,” according to a news release.
Former President Donald Trump nominated Murray on Dec. 1, 2017. The Senate confirmed him on Feb. 15, 2018. He was sworn in as the 57th U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire on March 5, 2018.
Before the appointment, he was serving his fourth term as Merrimack County Attorney when he was nominated by the president. He previously served as the chief prosecuting attorney for the city of Concord from 1983 to 2011.
“It has been my greatest honor and privilege to serve as U.S. Attorney for the past three years,” Murray said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to protect the people of New Hampshire through the application of federal law. For a career prosecutor, this was the chance of a lifetime.”
First Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Farley will serve as Acting United States Attorney until a new Presidentially-appointed U.S. attorney takes office.