NASHUA -- In an effort to keep the polling sites open for commuters, city officials are supporting a proposal that would allow voting to take place during a 14-hour window.
Although the polls are typically open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day in Nashua, aldermen have been presented with a proposal that would make those hours more permanent.
Currently, aldermen adopt a resolution each election cycle with the polling hours and date of the election.
If city officials approve the proposed ordinance, the polls would automatically be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. each election day.
“Nashua is a commuter city, and a lot of times people will choose to either vote early in the morning, or, if they can't do that, they will come back late,” said Alderman Ben Clemons.
Until the New Hampshire Legislature finds a way to help voters who commute, Clemons said, the establishment of a long-term 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. polling time is appropriate in Nashua.
“I think this gives people a little bit of ease,” said Clemons, noting Nashua should continue to have the most amount of time available for voting in the state.
Most communities in the state open their polls at 7 a.m. and close at either 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.
“Nashua is unique in that a lot of folks work in Massachusetts,” he said, explaining they need the extra time to travel to the ward polling locations either before or after work.
Alderman Tom Lopez said the recommendation to clarify the polling hours in perpetuity will alleviate confusion for future elections.
Until early voting options or no-fault absentee ballots are available in New Hampshire, Alderman Shoshanna Kelly agreed that making Nashua’s polling time of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. the formal, standard time is appropriate.
Although Alderman June Caron supports the proposed ordinance, she warned city leaders that the time could be changed by future aldermanic boards.
While Caron, who has worked at the polls for more than two decades, said she understands the need to have the polling sites open for 14 hours, she said there are times when the polls have very little activity after 5 p.m.; this is especially true for elections outside the primary or presidential elections, according to Caron.
Some poll workers arrive at their ward polling sites at 5 a.m. and do not leave until about 10 p.m., said Caron.
“It makes for a long day,” she said.
The aldermanic Personnel/Administrative Affairs Committee is supporting the proposal, which must still be considered by the full Board of Aldermen.