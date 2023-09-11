NASHUA — Just two incumbent members of the Board of Aldermen are running without opposition for their seats come the Nov. 7 municipal elections, according to the final totals compiled by the office of City Clerk Dan Healey.
Ward 3 Alderwoman Patricia Klee and two-term Ward 5 Alderman Ernest Jette are running unopposed and will continue serving for at least another two years.
It’s possible incumbent Ward 4 Alderman Tom Lopez will also be running unopposed, as his would-be challenger, David Narkunas, presented an insufficient number of certified petitions to get on the ballot, according to the list.
As for the race for alderman-at-large, in which three of the six seats are up for reelection this year, the three incumbents — board president Lori Wilshire, vice president Michael O’Brien Sr. and Benjamin Clemons — are running for reelection against two challengers, Sean Rogers and Alex Comeau.
Comeau is currently the sitting Ward 6 alderman, but is running instead for alderman-at-large.
Two political newcomers have filed for the Ward 6 seat — Vengerflutta Smith, and Chris Thibodeau.
As for the Board of Education, voters will choose five candidates from the field of eight hopefuls whose names will appear on the ballot. Each term is for four years.
Of the five incumbents, two — Jessica Brown and Dorothy Oden — chose not to run again. The three incumbents running for reelection include board president Jennifer Bishop, Sharon Giglio and Paula Johnson.
The challengers include Kirsten Prinn, Shewanda Daniels Williams, Kimberly Whittaker, Robert Johnson and Doris Hohensee.
In the ward alderman races, Ward 1 incumbent Tyler Gouveia is facing challenger Jim Ravan; longtime Ward 2 Alderman Richard Dowd faces opposition from Julie Smith; in Ward 7, Tim Sennott and Sandra Ziehm will face off for the seat long held by June Caron, who decided — for the second time — against running again; in Ward 8, former Alderman Dave MacLaughlin is challenging incumbent Derek Thibeault; in Ward 9, incumbent John Sullivan is facing a challenge from Marty Jack.