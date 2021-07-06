Two Nashua women who are considering running for the school board said they have been wrongly accused of a connection to the political far-right, after a photo circulated on social media of them in a group of parents that included a man in a Proud Boys T-shirt.
Allison Dyer and Alicia Houston said Tuesday they are not affiliated in any way with the neo-fascist group, and that the man "photobombed" them.
State Rep. Debra Stevens, D-Nashua, shared the image several times on social media, condemning Houston and Dyer for "hateful and destructive" values.
Dyer and Houston said they attended the June 23 meeting of the Nashua school board to urge members to discontinue the district's mask policy.
Outside before the meeting, another woman, Kathy Peterson, took a photo of a group of a dozen parents, including three holding a "Don't Tread on Me" flag.
Dyer and Houston are in the middle of the photo. At the far left, a man in a yellow T-shirt, black baseball cap, black sunglasses and black neck gaiter face mask is flashing a "white power" hand signal. In another photo taken that evening, the Proud Boys logo is visible on the man's shirt.
Peterson said she posted the group photo before she was aware of the man.
“None of us knew who that person was," Houston said. "I didn’t speak to him, and I don’t know anyone who spoke to him.”
Dyer said they didn't invite the man to the meeting, sit with him or talk to him.
“I cannot state more emphatically that we have nothing to do with any groups, Proud Boys or otherwise," said Dyer, an Independent. "We are just two moms from Nashua trying to advocate for our children and the children of the city we are from.”
Both women said they fear reprisal now that the photo has circulated on social media.
“These white supremacist freaks need to be called out," posted Stevens, the state representative. "Alicia Houston’s and Allison Dyer’s values are hateful and destructive to Nashua.”
Stevens said the city has a Proud Boys problem, and she urged residents to attend the next school board meeting on July 12 in anti-hate T-shirts.
“We must not back down," she posted. "These haters must be taken down."
Houston, a Republican, said the situation is frightening.
“It is terrifying because of the way they have attacked us,” she said.
“We don’t condone hate, and we don’t have any affiliation with any group -- not one,” Houston said.
Di Lothrop, vice chairman of the Nashua Republican City Committee, said Nashua Democrats are engaged in “political demagoguery” against anyone who does not think like them.
“Their social media blitz display is disgusting and unnecessary. They are capitalizing on the racist theme to bring down their opponents with unfounded claims insinuating that the person wearing the ‘Proud Boys’ T-shirt is connected to the candidates from another party,” Lothrop said.
Keith Thompson, chairman of the Nashua Democrats, said Tuesday that if the women in the photograph found the symbol offensive, they had the opportunity to edit it, crop it or speak out against it earlier.
“We have been condemning the photo for the content,” he said. “My concern is that they are not just a white nationalist group, but a violent white nationalist group showing up at Board of Education meetings. I am concerned for members of the school board, our kids and the public.”
Stevens said Tuesday that Democrats had nothing to do with the “blatant white supremacist domestic terrorist” in the photo.
“Once again, we see the Republican pushback to deflect responsibility for the consequences of their choices,” Stevens said.
“Houston and Dyer can claim ignorance, however actions, taking a group photo with a white supremacist domestic terrorist, have consequences."
Stevens said Nashua voters need to know that elected officials will push back against hate.
Police were called to a school board meeting on May 26 after Houston stood up, interrupted the proceedings and began yelling at board members about the district’s mask protocol and the board’s decision to not allow public comment before its vote.
“I will state that my message remains and am aware that my delivery was not the greatest,” Houston said Tuesday. “However, their refusal to allow public comment was a violation of the New Hampshire Constitution.”