Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, and Mitch Landrieu, President Biden's infrastructure coordinator, announce billions of dollars in available infrastructure funds at the Arlington Memorial Bridge on March 23. 

 Ian Duncan/Washington Post

Berlin, a small city in New Hampshire's rural North Country, has a problem.

Its seven feet of snow each winter plug up streets and sidewalks, making them treacherous for tourists and residents trying to make it downtown. Pedestrians fall. Cars crash. The costly process of plowing, dumping, salting and sanding leaves a mess.