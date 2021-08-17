Two Afghan refugees who live in southern New Hampshire offer starkly different perspectives about the takeover of their native country by the Taliban this week.
One, the owner of a popular restaurant in downtown Manchester, is happy to see an end to the corrupt central government and predicts the Taliban victors will be more tolerant than their predecessors, whom the U.S. swept from power shortly after 9/11.
“If they work honestly, the situation will get better and people will support them,” said Rahim Woodod, owner of USA Chicken & Biscuit on Elm Street.
But another Afghan-American, a stay-at-home mom who lives in Manchester, fears for her female relatives: two sisters — one a midwife, the other a psychiatrist — and her nieces, one also a doctor and others who are students.
The Taliban are notorious for forbidding women from working, forcing girls into marriages and demanding strict adherence to Islamic law.
“I know a lot of people say they are not the same Taliban. I don’t buy it,” said Manchester resident Najla Khaliqi.
Both Khaliqi and Woodod grew up in Kandahar, the second-largest city in Afghanistan and the home of the Taliban. Woodod and a brother fled in 1985 when he was 16. He was being forced into the local army and would have to fight alongside the Russian army against the Mujahideen.
Khaliqi moved to the United States with her mother and younger sisters 20 years ago as a refugee when the United States invaded her country. Her older sisters had to stay behind.
“I am so worried, especially for my two sisters,” she said. Every time they call, they are crying, she said. Her sisters and their families fled to Kabul when the Taliban began encircling Kandahar about a month ago.
In Kandahar, the Taliban were groping girls and forcing them into marriage; when their fathers or brothers objected, they were shot, she said.
Since the takeover, her sisters have remained inside and out of sight.
Woodod counts three brothers, one sister and their extended families in Afghanistan. His brothers are successful businessmen in the oil and gas import business and are happy to see the Taliban take over the government.
From his phone, he played a video that he said showed the Taliban sitting with the governor of Kandahar and his brothers after the takeover there last week.
“The people are sick and tired of government corruption,” Woodod said. “They stole a lot of U.S. dollars.”
He said Afghanistan’s people can relax now, knowing they will no longer have to pay bribes to local police and government officials.
Woodod worked for the U.S. Army as a cultural adviser — the formal title for an interpreter — in 2011 and 2012. He used his earnings to buy the popular Manchester restaurant.
He noted that the pre-9/11 Taliban never allowed themselves to be photographed or interviewed, but both are now happening.
He said he heard an interview with a Taliban leader who said that women doctors and nurses are needed in hospitals and would not be stopped from working.
As for the Taliban’s insistence on beards and turbans, Woodod said that is part of Afghan culture, and he noted that the Kandahar governor in his video was groomed and dressed in western attire.
“They don’t have hot and cold running water every day to shave,” he said.
He wishes the United States would have stayed in Afghanistan. Now Pakistan, China and Iran will have more influence in the country. He said he expects those countries will start corrupting the new leaders.
Khaliqi does not blame the United States for leaving.
“In Afghanistan, there is always war. The only one I blame is the Afghan government,” she said. “They are weak, always.”