Emily Seidel, chief executive officer with Americans for Prosperity, said her free market group has found some supporters of former President Trump have told the group they would consider an "alternative" candidate in 2024.
AFP announced in February after an extensive process it will decide on a GOP presidential hopeful to endorse later this year, but that it won't be Trump.
A growing number of likely Republican voters have “real concerns” about nominating former President Donald Trump and have doubts about whether he can beat President Joe Biden in 2024, according to the head of Americans for Prosperity.
Emily Seidel, CEO of the national conservative political advocacy group, said a significant percentage of those who consider themselves Trump supporters told AFP they were open to an alternative candidate.
“The point is the electability concern around President Trump, and the consensus in the Republican presidential electorate about the need to defeat Biden are coming together,” Seidel said during an interview Wednesday.
In February, AFP announced its intention to make an endorsement in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race and said it already had determined it would not back Trump.
“We are looking for somebody who can turn the page on broken politics, lead our country forward and who can win -- full stop,” Seidel said.
AFP, which is in the midst of communicating with voters and engaging with candidates, expects to make a decision about a favored candidate “later in the year,” Seidel said.
The group is speaking most with voters in the four states with the earliest contests on the 2024 GOP calendar -- New Hampshire, Iowa, South Carolina and Nevada.
The endorsement announcement could come after the first GOP candidate debate in August, or earlier if the process concludes before then, she said.
“We are not wedded to a specific timetable,” Seidel said.
Trump did not comment last February after AFP announced it would not endorse him. The former president has had a contentious relationship with the group in the past.
Charles and David Koch, who played a major role in the formation of AFP, did not endorse Trump for president in 2016 and were critical of Trump’s trade and spending policies.
"The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade," Trump tweeted in 2018. "I never sought their support because I don't need their money or bad ideas."
He later added: "I'm for America First & the American Worker — a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas."
Trump is hosting a campaign rally Thursday afternoon at the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester. It will be the second New Hampshire visit of his 2024 campaign.
2022 midterm lesson
The big lesson AFP learned from the 2022 midterm, Seidel said, was the need for it to get more involved in primaries.
AFP and its political campaign arm, AFP Action, endorsed in 22 primaries at the federal level and nearly 200 more in the states, more than in any other previous election.
The endorsed candidates went on to win 82% of their general election races, Seidel said.
When AFP waited until after the primary to get behind the Republican nominee, that individual won 64% of the time.
“If we want to elect better people, we need better candidates. And if we want better candidates, we’ve got to get involved in elections earlier and in more primaries,” Seidel wrote in her February memo on the strategy heading into 2024.
In 2020, AFP worked directly on 272 general election races. Two years later it nearly doubled that number, to a record 457.
Seidel said the group is speaking with individual swing voters in key races across the country, including in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
“They are desperate for leadership. They are desperate to vote for someone they believe in and not have a choice between the two people who are on the ballot and have to hold their nose and vote for one of them,” Seidel said.
While the Democratic National Committee has voted to demote New Hampshire to second place with Nevada on its preferred primary calendar, Seidel said AFP views the Granite State as a key barometer.
“We see New Hampshire as an incredibly important state for getting our message out. We are excited to continue to engage others here in New Hampshire, and that is not changing,” Seidel said.
Seidel became CEO in 2017 after having been a public policy advocate as a special projects director at Koch Companies Public Sector. For 12 years she served GOP leaders in the U.S. House including Vice President Mike Pence when he was in Congress.
She’s a Middlebury College graduate with a focus on international politics and economics.