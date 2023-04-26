AFP CEO: Some Trump backers open to 'alternative'
Emily Seidel, chief executive officer with Americans for Prosperity, said her free market group has found some supporters of former President Trump have told the group they would consider an "alternative" candidate in 2024.

AFP announced in February after an extensive process it will decide on a GOP presidential hopeful to endorse later this year, but that it won't be Trump.

 Americans for Prosperity

A growing number of likely Republican voters have “real concerns” about nominating former President Donald Trump and have doubts about whether he can beat President Joe Biden in 2024, according to the head of Americans for Prosperity.  

Emily Seidel, CEO of the national conservative political advocacy group, said a significant percentage of those who consider themselves Trump supporters told AFP they were open to an alternative candidate.