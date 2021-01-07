When Sen. Maggie Hassan returned to the Senate chamber on Wednesday evening after hours sheltered in the recesses of the Capitol complex, she saw Democrats Tina Smith of Minnesota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia dusting off desks after a day of calamity and preparing to get back to the people’s business.
New Hampshire’s senators and representatives took stock Thursday after Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win in a session that ran past 3 a.m.
Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters was a low point in the country’s history, they said, and all hoped it would prompt a return to less rhetoric and more bipartisan cooperation in Washington.
But before the country can move forward, said Hassan, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, the country needs a new president.
All four members of New Hampshire’s delegation said they would favor efforts to remove Trump from office.
“I want to be really clear about this,” Hassan said Thursday afternoon in a Zoom session with the New England Council. “It was a tweet from the president that led what had been protesters to become insurrectionists.”
Pappas and Kuster said they would support new articles of impeachment, as did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Hassan said she hoped the president would resign or be removed from office — a call she framed as a bipartisan one, citing Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s support for Trump’s resignation or removal. However, she said she did not think either was realistic.
“Our most urgent business is keeping this country safe,” Hassan said. “And then turning to the critical work of setting this pandemic response on the right course.”
Hassan, Shaheen and Kuster were in the Capitol on Wednesday when a mob stormed the building. Pappas, working in a nearby office building, was able to get to his apartment.
At first, Capitol Police locked the House and Senate chambers. But when it became clear the rioters were headed to the chambers, police led members to a secure place. Kuster, on a balcony in the House chamber, recalled jumping over chairs and ducking under railings to get out of the chamber.
“That evacuation was very intense,” Hassan said.
“As we were escorted through the complex and walked down the stairs, I caught a glimpse out the window and saw rioters climbing up the walls of the Capitol,” right outside the room where the Senate Foreign Relations Committee meets, Shaheen said in an emailed statement.
She said the scene was something she would expect in an authoritarian nation, not in the United States.
Hassan said she was glad she was not wearing high heels on Wednesday. As Capitol Police led senators into the bowels of the Capitol complex, Hassan said she heard they were moving away from the noise of the mob.
Lawmakers have praised the Capitol Police who ensured their safety on Wednesday but are raising questions about why law enforcement was not more prepared for violence.
“Many of our Capitol Police just acted so bravely and with such concern for the staff, the members, for the Capitol ... and they deserve our gratitude. But there was a failure at the top of the Capitol Police,” Pelosi said.
Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell called the breach a “shocking failure.”
Trump supporters ransacked members’ offices, stole at least one computer and left threatening messages as they roamed through the building for hours in a rampage that left five people dead. One woman was shot by police inside the Capitol. Three other protesters died of medical emergencies on the Capitol grounds. And CNN reported Thursday night that one Capitol Police officer died of “events stemming from Wednesday’s riot.”
Hassan said she believed the outnumbered Capitol Police were trying to calm the protesters who entered the building, she said during a videoconference Thursday with the New England Council, a regional business group.
Jim Brett, the council’s president and CEO, was a Capitol Police officer in the early 1970s, he said, and was appalled by what he saw.
“I was surprised in how unprepared the Capitol Police were for this demonstration,” Brett said, noting that the force has expanded and become more professional since his stint. He was surprised to see how easily rioters got in.
“Some of them were treated as visitors. They were looters!” Brett said.
Hassan said she was eager to see an after-action report, but she was still looking forward to what might be accomplished once Trump leaves office.
Down in the secure room, Hassan said, she and other senators resisted suggestions from police to move farther from the Capitol. Hassan said they all agreed they wanted to stay close and resume their work as soon as possible.
Hassan said she thought the invasion of the Capitol prompted some personal reflection among her colleagues and reminded them of their shared love for the United States.
She praised Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for his speech urging lawmakers who had planned to raise objections to the certification of Biden’s election to tell their supporters the truth — that Biden won a free and fair election.
“The events chastened some of our colleagues,” Hassan said, but she hoped the day would ultimately tone down partisan rancor and build more trust between senators of different parties.
“How can we move beyond competing to rile up the most people in 280 characters or fewer,” Hassan asked, referring to Twitter, “and focus on bringing the most people together?”