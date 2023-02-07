The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023.  

For months, China and the United States have tried - and mostly failed - to establish a "floor" under spiraling ties. No one expected that a punctured balloon would send relations reeling again.

Responding to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that drifted gradually from Montana down to the Carolina coast before being downed by an F-22 Raptor has rapidly escalated into a tough test for a crop of newly installed Chinese diplomats, as they attempt to mend what Beijing considers its most important bilateral relationship.